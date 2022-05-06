TEAMGROUP launches T-FORCE VULCAN Z 2.5-inch SATA SSD for gamers

M.2 NVMe solid state drives are much faster than 2.5-inch SATA versions -- the former is clearly the future. And yet, companies continue to manufacture new models of the latter. But why? It is quite simple -- many computers don't have M.2 ports, so those types of drives are of no use to people with older computers. Not to mention, SATA SSDs are still more than fast enough, making them great drop-in upgrades.

With all of that said, today, TEAMGROUP launches a new 2.5-inch SATA SSD under its T-FORCE gaming brand. Called "VULCAN Z," it has a beautiful matte-black body and is offered in capacities ranging from 240GB to 2TB. While it is designed for gamers, it can, of course, be used by any computer user in need of a quality 2.5-inch SSD.

"The T-FORCE VULCAN Z SATA SSD features carefully selected 3D TLC flash memory chips that deliver smooth read speeds of up to 550MB/s and write speeds of up to 500MB/s. The transfer performance is four times higher than that of traditional HDD, providing upgraders a completely new gaming experience," says TEAMGROUP.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: AMD turns its attention to Chromebooks with new Ryzen 5000 C-Series processors

The company adds, "The VULCAN Z SSD has a built-in automatic error correction (ECC) feature that greatly enhances the accuracy of game data storage. It also fully supports Windows TRIM optimization commands and utilizes S.M.A.R.T health monitoring technology. All together, these features help optimize the SSD's read and write conditions and extend the life of the SSD so that gamers can keep their precious game data safe and secure."

TEAMGROUP shares specifications below. Model VULCAN Z SSD Interface SATA Rev. 3.0 (6Gb/s) Capacity 240GB / 480GB / 1TB / 2TB Color Black Voltage DC +5V Terabyte Written 240GB - 200TBW

480GB - 400TBW

1TB - 800TBW

2TB -1600TBW Operation 0˚C ~ 70˚C Performance Crystal Disk Mark：

240GB Read: up to 520MB/s ; Write: up to 450MB/s

480GB Read: up to 540MB/s ; Write: up to 470MB/s

1TB Read: up to 550MB/s ; Write: up to 500MB/s

2TB Read: up to 550MB/s ; Write: up to 500MB/s Weight 45g Dimensions 100(L) x 69.9(W) x 7(H)mm Humidity 0°C to 55°C / 5% ~ 95% RH,non-condensing Vibration 20G (non-operating) Shock 1500G/0.5ms MTBF 1,000,000 hours Unfortunately, the T-FORCE VULCAN Z 2.5-inch SATA solid state drive is not yet available from any online retailers. However, TEAMGROUP says the SSD should hit stores in the middle of May. In other words, you should be able to buy the SSD here very soon. It comes with a five-year warranty.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.