Silicon Power USB combo card reader works with both SD and microSD cards

It's 2022 and the world's transition to USB-C should, in theory, be complete by now. The thing is, however, it simply isn't. Despite USB-C being superior to USB-A in every way, consumers haven't been keen on moving to the new connector. As more and more consumers and businesses hold onto older computers (that don't have USB-C) for longer periods of time, USB-A remains the dominant connector.

And so, a new card reader from Silicon Power that uses USB-A rather than USB-C totally makes sense. This new combo card reader from the company is compatible with both SD and microSD cards (not simultaneously), making it incredibly useful. The retractable USB-A connector allows it to be protected when not in use, meaning it should prove a good option for portability. And yes, it has a lanyard loop option.

"Dual SD/MMC and microSD card slots make this compact combo card reader a force to be reckoned with! It requires no software or driver installation with Plug and Play technology and seamlessly works across all major operating systems: Windows, macOS, Linux, and Chrome OS. It's the most efficient way to transfer content from your memory cards," explains Silicon Power.

The company adds, "With a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A interface, this combo card reader provides up to 5Gbps of bandwidth for quick transfers so you can move content faster and get back to what you love doing sooner. That's up to 10 times faster than USB 2.0! But, it's also backwards-compatible with USB 2.0 too, which is particularly helpful for systems with limited USB 3.0 ports."

