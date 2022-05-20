MINISFORUM HX90G Windows 11 mini PC is powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU and RX 6650M GPU

MINISFORUM is a computer manufacturer that has been cranking out a lot of mini PCs lately. Its machines are looked upon favorably by many consumers that prefer diminutive desktops. Not only are its computers well-made and small, but often quite powerful too. These machines can be good servers, retro-gaming machines, office workstations, home theater PCs, and more.

Many MINISFORUM computers are powered by capable Intel processors, but lately, the company has been making mini PCs with AMD chips too. In fact, the company now has several AMD-powered options. Today, MINISFORUM announces an upcoming AMD desktop that is notable for using discrete graphics. Called "HX90G," the tiny Windows 11 PC is powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU and RX 6650M GPU. Yeah, this diminutive computer is going to rock!

"The HX90G will have the latest body design which is only 2.8L. It will have 7 heat pipes (3 for CPU and 4 for GPU) and dual smart fan inside, liquid metal for both CPU and GPU. The excellent heat dissipation design enables the HX90G to maintain relatively low noise even in full load. Besides CPU+GPU under 100 percent usage will consume 50W and 100W separately. It will use a 260W power adapter. Radeon RX 6650M can run at 100 percent without performance loss," explains MINISFORUM.

