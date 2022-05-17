The OWC Envoy Pro mini SSD could be the coolest USB flash drive ever

Everybody loves USB flash drives, so it's a good thing there's no shortage of them on the market. If you want a flash drive, you can absolutely find one in stores -- unlike baby formula. There are many makes and models of USB flash drives with various capacities and transfer speeds, but of course, not all of them are of good quality.

With all of that said, only one flash drive can truly be the coolest ever. Today, OWC launches a drive that could be the one. Called "Envoy Pro mini," it is a tiny portable SSD that offers both USB-C and USB-A connectivity. In other words, the high-quality drive will work with pretty much any computer. Best of all, the beautifully engineered USB drive looks to be built like a tank and offers very impressive performance of up to 946MB/s!

ALSO READ: Silicon Power USB combo card reader works with both SD and microSD cards

Advertisement

"The OWC Envoy Pro mini is a pocket-sized SSD with full-sized SSD performance and capacity for audio, photography, graphics, gaming, and general data storage/backup uses. Now, everyday users, students, mobile professionals, IT techs, and content creators can take, access, save, and share their data anywhere. The OWC Envoy Pro mini works with USB and Thunderbolt (USB-C) Macs, PCs, iPads, Chromebooks, Android tablets, and Surface devices made over the last 15 years," explains the company.

ALSO READ: Samsung PRO Endurance microSD card puts longevity and durability over speed

OWC shares features and benefits of the Envoy Pro mini below.

Universally compatible: plug and play with USB or Thunderbolt (USB-C) ports on Macs, PCs, iPads, Chromebooks, Android tablets, and Surface devices

plug and play with USB or Thunderbolt (USB-C) ports on Macs, PCs, iPads, Chromebooks, Android tablets, and Surface devices Versatile: perfect for audio, photography, graphics, gaming, and general data storage/backup uses

perfect for audio, photography, graphics, gaming, and general data storage/backup uses Protective: Apple Time Machine and Windows File History ready

Apple Time Machine and Windows File History ready Game on: ideal for game storage with PlayStation and Xbox consoles

ideal for game storage with PlayStation and Xbox consoles Entertainment center: watch videos, listen to music, and view pictures through your Smart TV

watch videos, listen to music, and view pictures through your Smart TV Bootable: Startup and launch apps in just seconds

Startup and launch apps in just seconds Slim: keeps adjacent ports available for use

keeps adjacent ports available for use Pocket-sized: thumb drive-sized and bus-powered for easy transport and use anywhere

thumb drive-sized and bus-powered for easy transport and use anywhere Wear and share: safety breakaway neck lanyard keeps drive at fingertip reach while a detachable end offers easy drive sharing between devices and other users

safety breakaway neck lanyard keeps drive at fingertip reach while a detachable end offers easy drive sharing between devices and other users Silent: heat-dissipating machined aluminum housing for calm and quiet use

heat-dissipating machined aluminum housing for calm and quiet use Worry-free: 3 Year OWC Limited Warranty

The Envoy Pro mini can be pre-ordered here now. The drive is offered in three capacities -- 250GB, 500GB, and 1TB. The portable and diminutive SSD is priced at $79, $109, and $179 respectively.