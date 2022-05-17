The OWC Envoy Pro mini SSD could be the coolest USB flash drive ever

Everybody loves USB flash drives, so it's a good thing there's no shortage of them on the market. If you want a flash drive, you can absolutely find one in stores -- unlike baby formula. There are many makes and models of USB flash drives with various capacities and transfer speeds, but of course, not all of them are of good quality.

With all of that said, only one flash drive can truly be the coolest ever. Today, OWC launches a drive that could be the one. Called "Envoy Pro mini," it is a tiny portable SSD that offers both USB-C and USB-A connectivity. In other words, the high-quality drive will work with pretty much any computer. Best of all, the beautifully engineered USB drive looks to be built like a tank and offers very impressive performance of up to 946MB/s!

"The OWC Envoy Pro mini is a pocket-sized SSD with full-sized SSD performance and capacity for audio, photography, graphics, gaming, and general data storage/backup uses. Now, everyday users, students, mobile professionals, IT techs, and content creators can take, access, save, and share their data anywhere. The OWC Envoy Pro mini works with USB and Thunderbolt (USB-C) Macs, PCs, iPads, Chromebooks, Android tablets, and Surface devices made over the last 15 years," explains the company.

OWC shares features and benefits of the Envoy Pro mini below.

  • Universally compatible: plug and play with USB or Thunderbolt (USB-C) ports on Macs, PCs, iPads, Chromebooks, Android tablets, and Surface devices
  • Versatile: perfect for audio, photography, graphics, gaming, and general data storage/backup uses
  • Protective: Apple Time Machine and Windows File History ready
  • Game on: ideal for game storage with PlayStation and Xbox consoles
  • Entertainment center: watch videos, listen to music, and view pictures through your Smart TV
  • Bootable: Startup and launch apps in just seconds
  • Slim: keeps adjacent ports available for use
  • Pocket-sized: thumb drive-sized and bus-powered for easy transport and use anywhere
  • Wear and share: safety breakaway neck lanyard keeps drive at fingertip reach while a detachable end offers easy drive sharing between devices and other users
  • Silent: heat-dissipating machined aluminum housing for calm and quiet use
  • Worry-free: 3 Year OWC Limited Warranty

The Envoy Pro mini can be pre-ordered here now. The drive is offered in three capacities -- 250GB, 500GB, and 1TB. The portable and diminutive SSD is priced at $79, $109, and $179 respectively.

