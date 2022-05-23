Windows 11 Phone is everything a mobile operating system should be

2 Comments

Microsoft certainly bet big on Windows 10 Mobile, even going so far as to buy phone giant Nokia in order to make its own handsets for it. While there was much to recommend the tiled mobile operating system, the combined might of iOS and Android proved too strong for the would-be rival. Windows 10 grew into a great operating system on PCs and tablets, but the company was forced to pull the plug on its mobile aspirations.

Windows 11 is slowly replacing Windows 10 (with the emphasis on 'slowly') but given the chance, would it fare any better on mobile than its predecessor did?

SEE ALSO: Windows XP 2022 Edition is everything Windows 11 should be

Advertisement

Microsoft hasn’t announced any plans for a mobile version of Windows 11, but concept creator AbdelRahman Sobhy has put his creative abilities into imagining what the mobile OS might look like, and it’s impressive, to say the least.

The concept has a big focus on customization. You can change the look of the taskbar, there’s a new Start menu, a redesigned Action Center, and swiping left brings up notifications. You can choose to have more pinned apps on the menu, more recommended apps, or neither, and it has a consistent design across the OS, something Microsoft can only dream of in the real world.

SEE ALSO: AvdanOS Pro really is the Windows 11/macOS alternative we need!

There’s also a new Files app linked to OneDrive, a new volume slider, and a clever approach to multitasking. And of course as it’s 2022, there’s a stylish dark mode too.

I think it looks great, but whether I’d swap my iPhone for it is another story. What’s your view on this concept? Share your thoughts on it in the comments below.

2 Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

How secure is your supply chain?

Kingston VP80ES IronKey Vault Privacy 80 is an encrypted USB-C SSD with touchscreen

Windows 11 Phone is everything a mobile operating system should be

Why the voice network is a blind spot for security professionals [Q&A]

Silicon Power PCIe Gen 4x4 UD90 solid state drive is fast, but the SSD is also kind of slow

The current state of intelligent automation adoption in cybersecurity

Employee burnout: The financial impact to businesses and how to tackle it

Most Commented Stories

AvdanOS Pro really is the Windows 11/macOS alternative we need!

30 Comments

Microsoft announces that Windows 11 is now ready for (almost) everyone

29 Comments

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 25120 with new Bing-powered desktop search bar

20 Comments

HP chooses Ubuntu-based Pop!_OS Linux for its upcoming Dev One laptop -- could System76 be an acquisition target?

13 Comments

Kodi 20 'Nexus' hits a major development milestone and is available to download now [Updated]

9 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.