Best Windows apps this week

The next feature update for Windows 11, Windows 11 version 22H2, has reached RTM status this week. Work on the update will continue in the coming months before it is released to all users.

The Microsoft Store is open to all Win32 applications now. Expect an increase in traditional desktop applications in the Store in the coming months.

New Windows apps

Mozilla Firefox Browser

Mozilla's open source browser Firefox is now available as a Microsoft Store application. The browser offers the same feature set as the desktop version.

It supports browser extensions, comes with strong privacy protections and several unique features.

NanaRun

NanaRun is an open source application that enables users to elevate console apps in non-elevated consoles. The application, which is available as a preview right now, will replace the popular NSudo application in the future.

Just download and extract the program to any location on the Windows machine. Arm, 32-bit and 64-bit versions are provided in the 1 Megabyte package.

Notable updates

EarTrumpet 2.2.0.0 adds support for controlling the volume of multiple devices at once with hotkeys.

Winget 1.3.1391 introduces support for updating and uninstalling portable applications.