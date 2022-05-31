Kingston releases hardware-encrypted IronKey Vault Privacy 50 USB flash drive

We recently told you about the Kingston VP80ES IronKey Vault Privacy 80 -- a speedy portable SSD that features USB-C connectivity and a touchscreen for tapping-in a password or pin. While that drive is quite amazing, not everyone will truly need the fast speeds or touchscreen -- it could be overkill. Instead, a hardware-encrypted USB flash drive could be sufficient -- and much less expensive.

Today, Kingston launches its latest hardware-encrypted flash drive. Called "IronKey Vault Privacy 50 (VP50)," the drive uses a USB-A connector and is offered in capacities ranging from 8GB to 256GB. The VP50 features XTS-AES 256-bit encryption and is FIPS 197 certified.

"IronKey Vault Privacy 50 supports Admin, User, and One-Time Recovery passwords with Complex or Passphrase modes. This multi-password option enhances the ability to recover access to data on the drive should one of the passwords be forgotten. While traditional Complex mode allows for passwords from 6-16 characters using 3 out of 4 character sets, the new passphrase mode gives users the ability to have a numeric PIN, sentence, list of words, or even lyrics from 10 to 64 characters long that’s unique, yet memorable to them," says Kingston.

The company adds, "VP50 can also protect against potential malware on untrusted systems, by both Admin and User setting Read-Only mode to write-protect the drive; additionally, the built-in virtual keyboard shields passwords from keyloggers or screenloggers. Small and Medium Businesses can take advantage of the Admin role to locally manage their drives, e.g. use Admin to configure or reset employee User or One-Time Recovery passwords, recover data access on locked drives, and comply with laws and regulations when forensics are required."

Kingston shares specifications below.

Interface: USB 3.2 Gen 1

USB 3.2 Gen 1 Capacities: 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, 256GB

8GB, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, 256GB Connector: Type-A

Type-A Speed (8GB – 128GB ) : Up to 250MB/s read, 180MB/s write

) Up to 250MB/s read, 180MB/s write Speed (256GB): Up to 230MB/s read, 150MB/s write

Up to 230MB/s read, 150MB/s write Waterproof: Up to 4 ft; IEC 60529 IPX8

Up to 4 ft; IEC 60529 IPX8 Operating Temperature: 0°C to 60°C

0°C to 60°C Storage Temperature: -20°C to 85°C

-20°C to 85°C Warranty/Support: Limited 5-year warranty, free technical support

Limited 5-year warranty, free technical support Compatible with: Windows 11, 10, 8.1, macOS (v. 10.14.x - 12.x.x)

The Kingston IronKey Vault Privacy 50 (VP50) is available in six capacities -- 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. The USB flash drive is priced at $55.99, $65.99, $91.99, $126.99, $163.99, and $223.99 respectively. The VP50 can be purchased from CDW here now.