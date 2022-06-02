HP Dev One laptop running System76's Ubuntu Linux-based Pop!_OS now available

Last month, the open source community was abuzz with excitement following a shocking announcement from System76 that HP was planning to release a laptop running the Pop!_OS operating system. This was significant for several reasons, but most importantly, it was a huge win for Linux users as yet another hardware option was becoming available. Best of all, HP employees have been trained by System76 to offer high-quality customer support. If you aren't aware, System76 support is legendary.

At the time of the announcement, details about the hardware were a bit scarce, but I am happy to report we now have full system specifications for the 14-inch HP Dev One laptop. Most interestingly, there is only one configuration to be had. The developer-focused computer is powered by an octa-core AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U APU which features integrated Radeon graphics. The notebook comes with 16GB RAM and 1TB of NVMe storage, both of which can be user-upgraded later if you choose.

The HP Dev One laptop has two USB-A ports and dual USB-C ports. Sadly, there is no Thunderbolt to be found, but TB should not be expected with an AMD-powered notebook. You also get a full-sized HDMI port and 3.5mm audio jack, but there is no SD card reader -- for that you will need a dongle (such as this). Wi-Fi is limited to 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5) and not the newer Wi-Fi 6 or 6E.

"System76 is thrilled to work with HP to advance open source and bring the Linux desktop to a much wider audience. By bringing together our engineering, marketing, and customer support, System76 with HP are introducing HP Dev One to combine powerful hardware with optimized Pop!_OS for the app dev community," explains Carl Richell, CEO, System76.

