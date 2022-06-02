HP Dev One laptop running System76's Ubuntu Linux-based Pop!_OS now available
Last month, the open source community was abuzz with excitement following a shocking announcement from System76 that HP was planning to release a laptop running the Pop!_OS operating system. This was significant for several reasons, but most importantly, it was a huge win for Linux users as yet another hardware option was becoming available. Best of all, HP employees have been trained by System76 to offer high-quality customer support. If you aren't aware, System76 support is legendary.
At the time of the announcement, details about the hardware were a bit scarce, but I am happy to report we now have full system specifications for the 14-inch HP Dev One laptop. Most interestingly, there is only one configuration to be had. The developer-focused computer is powered by an octa-core AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U APU which features integrated Radeon graphics. The notebook comes with 16GB RAM and 1TB of NVMe storage, both of which can be user-upgraded later if you choose.
The HP Dev One laptop has two USB-A ports and dual USB-C ports. Sadly, there is no Thunderbolt to be found, but TB should not be expected with an AMD-powered notebook. You also get a full-sized HDMI port and 3.5mm audio jack, but there is no SD card reader -- for that you will need a dongle (such as this). Wi-Fi is limited to 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5) and not the newer Wi-Fi 6 or 6E.
"System76 is thrilled to work with HP to advance open source and bring the Linux desktop to a much wider audience. By bringing together our engineering, marketing, and customer support, System76 with HP are introducing HP Dev One to combine powerful hardware with optimized Pop!_OS for the app dev community," explains Carl Richell, CEO, System76.
Tylitha Stewart, VP and Global Head of Consumer Services and Subscriptions, HP Inc. says, "Software developers are looking for a device that is customized and optimized for the way they code. By working with System76, we are meeting this need and providing a premium experience with Linux Pop!_OS preinstalled to deliver the new HP Dev One. The device has features important to developers including an optional Linux keyboard tuned with a super key and designed to be more efficient at the core."
HP shares system specifications below.
- Operating System: Linux Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U processor (8 CPU Cores, 16 Threads 4.4GHz Max. Boost Clock3 1.9GHz Base Clock L3 Cache 16MB)
- Memory: 16 GB (2x8 GB) DDR4 3200 MT/s
- Memory Slots: 2 SODIMM
- Storage: 1 TB PCIe 3x4 NVMe M.2 2280 SSD
- Available Graphics: Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics (Support HW decode, DX12, HDMI 2.0 and HDCP 2.2)
- Display: 14-inch diagonal FHD LED (1920x1080) (1,000 Nits)
- Audio: Dual stereo speakers, 2 multi-array microphone
- Power Supply: HP Smart 65 W External AC power adapter
- Battery Type: HP Long Life 3-cell, 53 Wh Li-ion
- Wireless Connectivity: Realtek RTL8822CE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2x2) Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5 combo
- Ports and Connectors: 2 SuperSpeed USB Type-C 10Gbps signaling rate (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4); 2 SuperSpeed USB Type-A 5Gbps signaling rate (1 charging); 1 headphone/microphone combo; 1 HDMI 2.0; 1 AC power
- Camera: 720p HD camera
- Color: Mineral Silver
- Weight: 3.24 lb
- Dimensions: 12.73 x 8.44 x 0.75 in; 32.34 x 21.46 x 1.91 cm
The beautiful Dev One laptop can be purchased from HP directly here now. As previously stated, there is only one configuration available, so the $1,099 cost is not a starting price, it is just... the price (unless you add accessories). Those outside the USA are out of luck currently, as there are seemingly no immediate plans to sell the laptop in other markets.