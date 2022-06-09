New updates for Notepad and Media Player arrive for Windows 11

Microsoft has been steadily updating its apps for Windows 11, and today the software giant announces major updates for both Notepad and Windows Media Player.

Both updated apps benefit from improved performance, but there’s more to the new releases than just that.

To access the new apps you will need to be a Windows Insider in the Dev Channel. Assuming you are, these are the changes and new features Microsoft highlights in the updated apps.

Notepad

  • Native ARM64 support: Improved the Notepad experience on ARM64 devices on versions 11.2204 and higher available in all channels. You’ll see faster and better performance when you use the app.
  • Improved performance: In addition to the improved performance on ARM64 devices, you’ll notice additional performance improvements -- especially when scrolling very large files or replacing large of text -- across all devices in version 11.2205 and higher available in the Dev channel.
  • Improved accessibility: Improved support for screen readers, text scaling, access keys, and other assistive technologies are available starting in version 11.2204 and higher in all channels, with additional improvements in version 11.2205 and higher available in the Dev channel.

Media Player

  • Performance improvements for users with large media collections.
  • You can now sort songs and albums in your collection by date added.
  • Back in March Microsoft began rolling out support for CD playback and also made improvements to better adapt to theme changes and to the media content drag and drop experience.

