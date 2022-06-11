Monoprice 5-in-1 USB-C to 4K HDMI Display Adapter and USB Hub is very affordable

Not all products need to be exciting. Sometimes, a device can just serve to accomplish a task without wowing anybody. Take the all new Monoprice 5-in-1 USB-C to 4K HDMI Display Adapter and USB Hub, for instance. There are countless products like it, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't check it out. Why? Because while it is not exciting, it is very affordable.

As the name implies, Monoprice's new offering pulls double-duty as a USB hub and display adapter. It will turn one USB-C port on your computer into three USB-A ports and one HDMI port. The video output supports resolutions up to [email protected] (depending on your computer's USB-C port). And yes, it has a USB-C port for pass-through power delivery -- it can handle up to 100W.

"The 5‑in‑1 USB‑C to 4K HDMI Display and USB Hub Adapter allows you to greatly expand the capabilities of your USB Type‑C or Thunderbolt 3 host computer. On systems that support DisplayPort 1.4 Alt Mode, you can add a [email protected] HDMI display to expand your system's desktop area or to mirror the main host screen. For systems that support DP 1.2 Alt Mode, it supports up to [email protected] resolution," says Monoprice.

The company adds, "It includes three USB 3.0 Type‑A ports and a single USB Type‑C port, with support for 5Gbps data transfer rates, which is more than 10 times faster than USB 2.0 standard. One of the Type‑A ports can provide 1.5A/7.5W of charging power, while the USB Type‑C port provides up to 100W of Power Delivery (PD) 3.0 to keep your laptop fully charged. This plug 'n' play adapter requires no external drivers or special configuration. Just plug it in and use it."

Monoprice shares specifications below. Host Connection USB Type‑C male Downstream Connections 1x HDMI, 3x USB Type‑A, 1x USB Type‑C Maximum Video Resolution [email protected] (with DP 1.4 Alt Mode host) USB Data Transfer Rates 5Gbps USB Type‑A Charging Power 1.5A/7.5W (one port only) USB Type‑C Power Delivery 100W PD 3.0 Fast Role Swap Supported Supported Operating Systems Windows, macOS Hardware Requirements USB Type‑C or Thunderbolt 3 host with support for DisplayPort Alt Mode Dimensions 4.2" x 1.3" x 0.5" (106 x 34 x 12 mm) Weight 2.0 oz. (56g) The Monoprice 5-in-1 USB-C to 4K HDMI Display Adapter and USB Hub can be purchased here now. Just how affordable is it? It is currently priced at a penny less than $25. That is a great value considering Monoprice is a very reputable company. Keep in mind, while only Windows and macOS are listed as compatible operating systems, it is likely to work with Linux too.

