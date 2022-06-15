Automation improves employee retention

Whenever automation is discussed there are always concerns around whether it will lead to a need for fewer staff or will cause existing employees to leave.

But a new study from Samsara shows that 95 percent of businesses which have already implemented AI and automation report it has in fact led to increased employee retention.

The findings show other benefits too, 95 percent of surveyed operations leaders agree that digitizing operations improves their ability to weather disruptions, and 91 percent say investments in digital technology have increased net profit.

Advertisement

In addition respondents cite greater business agility (45 percent), greater employee safety (44 percent), greater upskilling opportunities for employees (43 percent), and higher employee satisfaction (43 percent) among other benefits.

"Operations leaders are managing through a turbulent time marked by record inflation, rising interest rates, and immense supply chain pressure. While they have a long history of surviving challenging economic cycles, what’s different this time is the advantage of digitization," says Sanjit Biswas, co-founder and CEO of Samsara. "Our new research puts a stake in the ground on what it takes to be resilient. Connected Operations Leaders are ahead of the pack and represent what's possible with the right action and technology."

The study also shows that legacy systems are seen to be holding organizations back and siloed data is compounding problems. 89 percent of respondents agree that disjointed technology and data negatively impact their bottom line. No surprise then that modernizing the technology stack is seen as key to addressing these challenges, as 84 percent state updating legacy tools is a high or critical priority for their organization this year.

You can get the full report on the Samsara site.

Image credit: iqconcept/depositphotos.com