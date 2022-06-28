Employees want better digital experiences, management want bigger profits

In an echo of another report we covered earlier this week, a new study from Ivanti finds that digital employee experience (DEX) has a major impact on employee satisfaction.

The research shows that 64 percent of employees believe their experience with technology impacts their morale, and that 49 percent are frustrated by their work-supplied tech.

This is at odds with management's view, however, as only 20 percent of the C-suite allocate budget toward improving DEX, and only 21 percent of IT leaders prioritize end user experience when selecting a tool. Unsurprisingly the C-suite's number one priority is employee productivity, with workplace culture and employee satisfaction falling further down the list. Furthermore, 62 percent of the C-suite concede that leadership prioritizes profitability over employee experience.

"Ensuring positive employee digital experiences is the new cornerstone of modern business IT management," says Steve Brasen, research director with Enterprise Management Associates. "The improvement of workforce productivity helps attract and retain essential talent, accelerates business agility and competitiveness, reduces operational costs, and drives organizational success and profitability. Understanding DEX requirements is the key to adapting related technologies and practices that will support each organization's unique environment."

Among other findings 26 percent of employees say they are considering quitting their jobs because they lack suitable tech, while 42 percent have spent their own money on better tech to allow them work more productively. 65 percent believe they would be more productive if they had better technology at their disposal.

Hybrid working has led to device sprawl too. The growing variety of devices and networks that hybrid workers use has greatly expanded the inventory of assets that IT teams need to manage, yet 32 percent of IT professionals still use spreadsheets to track these assets and only 47 percent agree that their organizations have full visibility into every device that attempts to access their network.

"Maintaining a secure environment and focusing on the digital employee experience are two inseparable elements of any digital transformation," says Jeff Abbott, Ivanti's CEO. "In the war for talent a key differentiator for organizations is providing an exceptional and secure digital experience. We believe that organizations not prioritizing how their employees experience technology is a contributing factor for the Great Resignation."

The full report is available from the Ivanti site.

Image credit: AndreyPopov/depositphotos.com