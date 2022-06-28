Foxit PDF Reader 12 and Foxit PDF Editor 12 show off new redesign, gain welcome additional features

Foxit Software has unveiled Foxit PDF Reader 12.0 and Foxit PDF Editor 12.0, major new versions of its PDF flagship products.

Both tools -- available for Windows and Mac -- sport a redesigned user interface, plus unveil a series of new and improved features including the ability to view two views of a document side-by-side in the same window.

Version 12.0 sees another facelift applied to both products -- unlike last year’s release, this is more cosmetic than a radical reinvention, and existing users should experience little disruption.

The facelift includes new fonts, more distinctive background and icon colors and the promise of improved accessibility for those using screen readers and keyboard controls.

One potentially useful new feature is the ability to revert a PDF to the previously saved version -- look for the Revert option on the File menu. In addition, a new search box has been added to Preferences to speed up program configuration.

Viewing enhancements see users now able to view two different parts of the same document side-by-side within the same window, while updates to the 3D view make it possible to both display cross-sections of 3D objects and configure both cross-section and camera properties.

Foxit PDF Reader 12.0’s UI update is more cosmetic than last year’s major revamp

Users also gain several improvements to PDF reviewing and commenting. Comments can now be edited and replied to within the Comments panel for easier collaboration, while users also gain the ability to sort and filter them by color.

Foxit Reader 12.0 also splits Foxit eSign and Ink Sign into two separate functions on the ribbon while the program can now be updated without requiring administrator access to do so. For a complete list of changes, see the program's changelog.

Foxit Editor 12.0

Foxit’s paid-for PDF editor also unveils improved page management, including merging PDFs by interleaving pages, inserting web pages into PDFs and a new Resize Page feature. Other improvements can be found in PDF portfolios and watermarks.

The Pro version also gains a new calculator, which can used for simple calculations or to add electronic calculator tapes to PDFs as annotations. For a complete list of changes, click here.

You can get Foxit PDF Reader 12.0 now for PCs running Windows and macOS, while Foxit PDF Editor 12.0 can also be downloaded as a 14-day trial for both PC and Mac. The full version is available in both regular and Windows-only Pro formats, with prices ranging from $15.74/82.95 (month/annual subscription) to $166.95 (one-time purchase) for the standard version.