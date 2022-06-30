Raspberry Pi Pico W is a $6 wireless-enabled microcontroller for IoT projects

A year ago, the Raspberry Pi Foundation unveiled the Raspberry Pi Pico, a $4 microcontroller designed for physical computing projects. Easily programmed using MicroPython, it was designed for tasks like controlling lights, buttons, sensors, motors, and even other microcontrollers.

Today, after having sold nearly two million Pico boards, the Foundation announces the Raspberry Pi Pico W which adds 802.11n wireless networking to the platform.

There are two other Pico family members being announced today as well -- Pico H ($5) and Pico WH ($7) which add pre-populated headers and a new 3-pin debug connector to the Pico and Pico W respectively.

Making the announcement, Eben Upton says:

We’ve worked with our friends at Infineon to add their CYW43439 wireless chip to Pico W. Like all modern Raspberry Pi boards, the radio circuitry is encapsulated in a metal shield can, reducing compliance costs for customers who want to integrate it into their own products.

Eagle-eyed readers of datasheets will notice that CYW43439 supports both Bluetooth Classic and Bluetooth Low-Energy: we have not enabled Bluetooth on Pico W at launch, but may do so in the future.

The Pico W is available from today priced at $6 and can be purchased here.

