Best Windows apps this week

Microsoft split the Windows 11 Beta channel into two this week to better test new features and improvements.

1 File Viewer

1 File Viewer is a multi-file viewer for Windows that supports hundreds of different file extensions according to the developer.

You may use the app to view Office documents, play audio or video files, open plain text files, PDF documents, and many more.

Rufus 3.19

Rufus is not a new application, but the extra functionality that its latest version introduces requires more lines of text. The application, used to create Windows boot media, can now bypass the Microsoft Account creation screen during initial setup of the operating system. It may skip the privacy screen as well.

Previous versions supported bypassing Windows 11 system requirements already.

Notable updates

Files 2.3 is a massive bug fix release.

Nirsoft's SearchMyFiles can find long file name and paths in its latest iteration.

PowerToys 0.60 Final launches with improvements to existing tools

ShareX 14 introduces support for offline OCR.

Windows Terminal 1.14 Final with lots of bug fixes.