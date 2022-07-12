Download Linux Mint 21 'Vanessa' Beta now

No Comments

Back in April, we learned that Linux Mint 21 would be named "Vanessa." Not much was revealed about the operating system at the time, but the developers did share a small bit of information. For instance, we now know that version 21 of Linux Mint will be based on Ubuntu 22.04, and as expected, the same three desktop environments will once again be offered -- Cinnamon, MATE, and Xfce.

Earlier this month, we also learned that the controversial systemd-oom will thankfully not be included in Linux Mint 21, while the Blueman Bluetooth manager will replace Blueberry. And now, the developers have shared something much more exciting than tidbits of information -- actual ISO files! Yes, the Beta of Linux Mint 21 "Vanessa" is now available to download.

Advertisement

You can download the pre-release operating system using the below links.

Before you install Linux Mint 21 "Vanessa" Beta, please know that the official announcement is still forthcoming, including an actual changelog and known-bug list. For now, you will have to poke around on your own to discover what is new. With that said, a proper announcement shouldn't be too far off now.

Image creditTihon6/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Download Linux Mint 21 'Vanessa' Beta now

5 million people have tried YouTube TV

Businesses struggle with high levels of 'dark data'

Majority of industrial IoT security projects end in failure

Asset visibility is a major challenge for security professionals

Microsoft launches Windows Autopatch for Windows 10 and Windows 11

Sony launches trio of X-Series Bluetooth speakers to get your booty bouncing

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft's Bing Maps can now alleviate some of your pain at the gas pump

28 Comments

Elon Musk pulls out of Twitter purchase, but Twitter plans to sue to force the deal

18 Comments

To tackle range anxiety and fully embrace EVs, we need more effective software

15 Comments

Microsoft launches Windows Autopatch for Windows 10 and Windows 11

11 Comments

Microsoft releases PowerToys v0.60.0 with great new Windows 11 features

7 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.