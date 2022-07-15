Best Windows apps this week

Four-hundred-ninety-nine in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Could Microsoft be switching from a one feature update per year release cycle to a three year cycle with frequent feature drops? That's the big rumor at the moment.

In other news, Microsoft published updates for the Camera app and Media Player on Windows 11.

New Windows apps

ArchWSL Remix

ArchWSL Remix is a launcher for Windows Subsystem for Linux that downloads the latest Arch Linux rootfs and installs it into WSL.

Calibre 6

Calibre is an open source ebook manager and reader. The new version introduces support for full-text searches across the entire library and moves to Qt 6.

Calibre supports free and commercial ebook platforms. The program is available for Windows, Mac and Linux.

RunCat

RunCat is an open source application that visualizes the load of the processor in the system tray area. The cat runs or walks depending on the load of the CPU.

You may switch to a parrot instead. The parrot talks faster on load.

Notable updates

Microsoft Edge Canary and Dev editions support a new sidebar feature. It may be used to pin pages and launch them in the sidebar, next to another site in the main pane of the browser.

NanaZip, a file archiver based on 7-Zip, incorporated the latest 7-Zip updates in the latest version.