Anker launches GaNPrime charging products

Do you need a USB charging adapter for your many devices? If so, you should probably invest in a GaN charger these days. If you aren't familiar, these chargers use a special technology that allows then to efficiently output high wattages of power while retaining a pretty small footprint. Depending on the model, you may be able to charge both your laptop and smartphone using the same diminutive charger.

Today, Anker launches a whole family of new GaN charging products under its "GaNPrime" branding. The product line consists of a diverse group of products that offer varying wattages and connection types (USB-A, USB-C, and AC). In other words, there should be at least one product to meet your needs.

"The benefits of GaNPrime don't end with device charging. Perhaps the most exciting benefit of GaNPrime is its increased power efficiency. With each charge, consumers save on average more than 7 percent in energy consumption compared to legacy silicon chargers. To put it in context, if everyone in the United States used the 150W GaNPrime charger for a year, we could save up to 796 million kilowatt-hours. That would be enough energy to power the entire state of Hawaii for one month," says Anker.

ALSO READ: TP-Link Archer AXE75 AXE5400 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6E router is shockingly affordable

The company adds, "Additionally, as one of the first consumer technology leaders to advocate for the universal adoption of USB-C, Anker is committed to designing products that are compatible with a vast range of devices. Because a single GaNPrime charger and USB-C cable can be used to power over 1,000 different mobile devices, this eliminates the need to own multiple chargers and substantially reduces the amount of e-waste created by older or proprietary device chargers."

Anker shares specifications below.

Product NameMax Total OutputPorts
Anker 747 Charger
(GaNPrime 150W)		150W3 USB-C
1 USB-A
 Anker 737 Charger
(GaNPrime 120W)		120W2 USB-C
1 USB-A
Anker 733 Power Bank
(GaNPrime PowerCore 65W)		65W2 USB-C
1 USB-A
Anker 727 Charging Station
(GaNPrime 100W)		100W2 USB-C
2 USB-A
2 AC
Anker 615 USB Power Strip
(GaNPrime 65W)		65W2 USB-C
1 USB-A
2 AC
Anker 735 Charger
(GaNPrime 65W)		65W2 USB-C
1 USB-A

The 735 Charger can be had here for $59.99, while the 615 Power Strip is available here for $69.99. The 727 Charging Station can be purchased here for $94.99, while the 737 Charger can be bought here for the same price. The 733 Power Bank goes for $99.99 here, while the 747 Charger is $10 more here.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

