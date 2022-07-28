How to get Google Pixel 6a for free

Google's Pixel phones are a dream come true for vanilla-Android fans -- on paper, at least. Sadly, the search giant has failed mightily when it comes to its phones, as the devices are often riddled with bugs. The Pixel line of phones just can't stand up to the high-quality hardware and software Apple provides with the iPhone.

If you still want a Pixel phone, however, but are concerned about it being buggy, then it would be foolish to buy one -- especially at full price. What if the device was free, though? Well, if it costs nothing, then maybe it is worth taking the gamble and dealing with potential bugs. Well, folks, I am happy to report that you can get Google's newest phone, the Pixel 6a, for free when signing up with either Xfinity Mobile or Comcast Business Mobile.

"Starting today and through August 9, new and existing Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business Mobile customers can get a free Pixel 6a 'On Us' while supplies last. Eligible customers must activate a new Xfinity Mobile line, transfer a phone number from another carrier within 30 days of the phone purchase date and purchase their phone on a 24-month Device Payment Plan," says Comcast.

The company adds. "The Pixel 6a, offered by Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business Mobile in three colors -- Sage, Chalk, and Charcoal -- offers the same brains as the Pixel 6 Pro -- Google Tensor -- allowing apps to launch fast, pages and images to load quickly, and everything to run smoothly. The 6.1-inch screen offers full high-definition OLED, has 6GB of RAM, and 128 GB of storage. The battery lasts up to 72 hours with Extreme Battery Saver and the Pixel Camera captures the moment just how you experienced it."

If you are interested in taking Comcast up on its offer of a free Google Pixel 6a, you can sign up with Xfinity Mobile here or Comcast Business Mobile here. Even though the phone won't cost you anything, it is still wise to protect it with a case. You can score an inexpensive Pixel 6a case here now.

