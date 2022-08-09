Lexar releases Professional GOLD Series CFexpress Type A card and USB 3.2 Gen 2 reader

If you are a professional photographer/videographer or just an enthusiast interested in the latest-and-greatest technologies, you may already be using CFexpress Type A cards. For those of you that are unfamiliar, however, please know these media storage cards are designed to be extremely fast. You will need a camera that is compatible with this new standard though.

Today, Lexar releases its latest such product. Called "Professional GOLD Series," this new CFexpress Type A card offers both high speeds and durability -- perfect for creators on the go. In addition to the actual card, the company has also released a new 3.2 Gen 2 reader that is compatible with both CFexpress Type A and SD cards.

"With superior performance and read speed up to 900MB/s, write speed up to 800MB/s and minimum write speed of 700MB/s the Lexar CFexpress Type A Card GOLD Series is for professional creators who want to capture high-resolution images and cinema-quality 8K video with ease. And, with Video Performance Grade 400 (VPG 400), this ensures stable video recording at a minimum of 400 MB/s. The Lexar Professional CFexpress Type A Card GOLD Series also features a rugged design, providing the durability you need to protect from temperature, shock and vibration," says Lexar.

ALSO READ: Plugable USBC-VAMETER3 is a USB-C voltage and amperage meter

The company adds, "Coupled with the new Lexar Professional CFexpress Type A/SD Card Reader, experience simultaneous high-speed transfers of CFexpress Type A and SD UHS-II memory cards, with high-speed 10Gbps (USB 3.2 Gen 2) transfer speeds. Featuring a lightweight metal design, users can fit the reader into their pocket or bag with ease to transfer data on the go. With a complete workflow solution for capturing and transferring content on the go, content creators can streamline their workflow from field to post production with ease."

The Lexar Professional GOLD Series CFexpress Type A card can be ordered here immediately in your choice of two capacities -- 80GB and 160GB. The former is priced at $199, while the latter costs $200 more than that. The USB card reader can be had here for just $79.99.

