Samsung introduces the next generation of its folding phones -- Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4

Samsung’s folding phones didn’t get off to the most auspicious of starts, it's fair to say. The company was forced to postpone things after the first-generation Galaxy Fold models sent out to reviewers were found to be "problematic" and pre-orders in the US even had to be cancelled entirely, which was nothing short of disastrous. Samsung eventually fixed the problems and released the Fold, although problems remained.

Fortunately, the company kept the faith, and overcame the various issues to produce two excellent folding phones, and today the company rolls out its fourth generation foldables -- Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4.

The Galaxy Z Fold4 comes with an upgraded camera experience, a larger 3,700mAh battery, expanded customization, and PC-like multitasking features with help from a new taskbar and new swipe gestures. Super Fast Charging means it’s possible to charge the device up to 50 percent in around 30 minutes.

It also comes with upgraded 50MP wide lens and 30x Space Zoom lens, and a brighter screen with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

It is additionally the first phone to ship with Android 12L, a special version of Android from Google for large-screen devices, including foldables.

Galaxy Z Fold4 pricing starts at $1,799.99.

The Galaxy Z Flip4 has a new neat trick up its sleeve -- you can shoot hands-free video or capture full group selfies at various angles by partially folding the device to activate FlexCam. The upgraded camera comes with 65 percent brighter sensor powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform, so you can expect better night-time shots.

The device also has an expanded 3,700mAh battery and supports Super Fast Charging.

Galaxy Z Flip4 pricing starts at $999.99.

Thanks to Armor Aluminum frames and hinge cover along with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ on the Cover Screen and rear glass, Samsung says the Z Flip4 and Z Fold4 are its toughest foldables ever.

Both devices are IPX8 water resistant.

"Samsung Galaxy foldables are built on the foundation of our openness philosophy, enabling new possibilities with complete customization both inside and out. Created in collaboration with our world-class partners, the next foldable devices offer unparalleled mobile experiences that meet the needs of our most dynamic users," said Dr. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. "Through our unwavering focus and industry leadership, excitement for the foldables continues to grow. We’ve successfully transformed this category from a radical project to a mainstream device lineup enjoyed by millions worldwide."

The stats for both devices are:

Galaxy Z Flip4

Display Main Screen 6.7-inch FHD+

Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Infinity Flex Display (2640 x 1080, 22:9)

120Hz adaptive refresh rate (1~120Hz) Cover Screen 1.9-inch Super AMOLED Display

260 x 512 Dimension & Weight Folded 71.9 x 84.9 x 17.1mm (Hinge) - 15.9mm (Sagging) Unfolded 71.9 x 165.2 x 6.9mm Weight 187g Camera Front Camera 10MP Selfie Camera

F2.4, Pixel size: 1.22μm, FOV: 80˚ Rear Dual Camera 12MP Ultra Wide Camera

F2.2, Pixel size: 1.12μm, FOV: 123˚ 12MP Wide-angle Camera

Dual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.8, Pixel size: 1.8μm, FOV: 83˚ AP 4㎚ Octa-Core Processor Memory 8GB RAM with 512GB internal storage

8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage

8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage Battery 3,300mAh (typical) dual battery Charging Super Fast Charging: Up to 50% charge in around 30mins with 25W adapter or higher

Fast Wireless Charging 2.0

Wireless PowerShare Water Resistance IPX8 OS Android 12

One UI 4.1.1 Network and Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth v5.2 Sensors Capacitive Fingerprint sensor (side), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Proximity sensor, Light sensor Security Samsung Knox, Samsung Knox Vault SIM Card One Nano SIM and one eSIM Colors Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold, Blue

[Bespoke Edition] Front/Back (Yellow, White, Navy, Khaki, Red)

Frames (Silver/Black/Gold)

Galaxy Z Fold4

Display Main Screen 7.6-inch QXGA+

Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Infinity Flex Display (2176 x 1812, 21.6:18)

120Hz adaptive refresh rate (1~120Hz) Cover Screen 6.2-inch HD+

Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display (2316 x 904, 23.1:9) 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (48~120Hz) Dimension & Weight Folded 67.1 x 155.1 x 15.8mm (Hinge) ~ 14.2mm (Sagging) Unfolded 130.1 x 155.1 x 6.3mm Weight 263g Camera Cover Camera 10MP Selfie Camera F2.2, Pixel size: 1.22μm, FOV: 85˚ Under Display Camera 4MP Under Display Camera

F1.8, Pixel size: 2.0μm, FOV: 80˚ Rear Triple Camera 12MP Ultra Wide Camera

F2.2, Pixel size: 1.12μm, FOV: 123˚ 50MP Wide-angle Camera

Dual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.8, Pixel size: 1.0μm, FOV: 85˚ 10MP Telephoto Camera

PDAF, F2.4, OIS, Pixel size: 1.0μm, FOV: 36˚ AP 4㎚ Octa-Core Processor Memory 12GB RAM with 1TB internal storage

12GB RAM with 512GB internal storage

12GB RAM with 256GB internal storage Battery 4,400mAh (typical) dual battery Charging Super Fast Charging: Up to 50% charge in around 30mins with 25W adapter or higher

Fast Wireless Charging 2.0

Wireless PowerShare Water Resistance IPX8 OS Android 12L

One UI 4.1.1 Network and Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth® v5.2 Sensors Capacitive Fingerprint sensor (side), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Proximity sensor, Light sensor Security Samsung Knox, Samsung Knox Vault SIM Card Up to two Nano SIM and one eSIM Colors Graygreen, Phantom Black, Beige

[Samsung.com Exclusive] Burgundy

Galaxy Z Flip4 is available in Bora Purple and Graphite, as well as new colors Pink Gold and Blue. The expanded Galaxy Z Flip4 Bespoke Edition is available in a variety of glass colors and frame options with 75 combinations to choose from.

The Galaxy Z Fold4 and Standing Cover with Pen case are available in a choice of colors including Greygreen, Beige and Phantom Black, and also -- exclusively on Samsung.com -- Burgundy,

The both phones will be available for pre-order beginning from today, August 10, with general availability starting August 26 in select countries.