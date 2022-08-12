Best Windows apps this week

Five-hundred-and-three in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft published a warning this week that a recent update has broken XPS viewing. Microsoft also released a new Windows 11 build; this one enabled File Explorer tabs for all users.

In other news, Microsoft's Store had a 2000 reviews per product limitation apparently; Microsoft removed this in a recent update.

New Windows apps

Rescuezilla

Rescuezilla is an open source cross-platform backup solution. It is operating system agnostic, which means that it supports Windows, Linux and Mac device backups and restores.

Boot the backup environment using an USB device to create system backups, clone disks, or restore backups. The developers have packed other tools on the disk, including a web browser for downloading drivers or other files that may be needed to get a system working again.

Universal PDF Scanner

Universal PDF Scanner is a free scanning app for Windows that is easy to use. It supports profiles for different devices and configurations, and can save scanned documents to various formats, including PDF, TIFF, JPG or PNG.

Printing and sharing is also supported by the app.

Notable updates

ExplorerPatcher update introduces support for Windows 11 version 22H2.

Lively, a tool to display animated desktop backgrounds, improves the color picker and other program features.

Vivaldi 5.4 web browser released with support for Rocker Gestures, web panel muting and more.

WinGet 1.4.2161 update brings support for ZIP file installations.