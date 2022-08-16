Chinese-made Linux distribution deepin 23 Preview now available for download

No Comments

Created and maintained by Chinese developers, deepin has long been considered one of the prettiest Linux-based operating systems. Understandably, due to its development happening in China, many people do not trust the distribution -- especially with biometrics being added. Not to mention the recent dustup over Taiwan and apparent ongoing genocide.

If you are someone that trusts deepin despite its country of origin, however, I have some really exciting news. Today, an official public preview of the upcoming deepin 23 becomes available for download. The developers highlight the inclusion of the new "Linglong" package format, atomic updates, and new repositories.

"Linglong is a new package format developed by deepin, aiming at solving various compatibility problems caused by complex dependencies of traditional package formats under Linux, and reducing the security risks caused by decentralized control of permissions. It is available to any Linux distribution, supports incremental updates of applications, managing, distributing, and sandboxing apps, which not only improves ease of use, but also greatly protects user privacy," explains the deepin development team.

Advertisement

The developers further explain, "The atomic update is a new idea for system updates, which regards system updates as atomic operations - if packages are installed successfully, system updates are finished; if system updates fail, the system can be reverted to the previous version with no changes, which effectively avoid the trouble that some dependencies are installed but the system is not fully upgraded. Atomic updates do not rely on system installation methods and specific partitions and support system rollback after an upgrade."

The devs share a surprisingly short changelog below.

  • Added new wallpapers
  • Built brand-new repositories
  • Added HWE 5.18 kernel
  • Added support for atomic updates and system rollback
  • Added support for the new Linglong package format
  • Offered some Linglong applications 

As always, you should never install a pre-release operating system on a production machine. Instead, it would be wise to test deepin 23 Preview using a spare computer or as a virtual machine. You can download an ISO here now.

Image creditJayjaynaenae/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Chinese-made Linux distribution deepin 23 Preview now available for download

Plugable UD-6950PDH USB-C Dual 4K Display Docking Station features 100W charging

Native .NET comes to Ubuntu hosts and containers

DevSecOps delivers significant results but take up remains low

New, free tool to help enterprises assess financial risk of cyberattacks

Das Keyboard launches MacTigr wired mechanical keyboard for Mac

Windows 12 wallpapers created by AI -- download them now

Most Commented Stories

Google wants to shame Apple into adopting RCS in its Messages app

10 Comments

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 25179 with File Explorer Tabs for all users

8 Comments

WhatsApp is gaining some great new privacy features including screenshot blocking

7 Comments

Will Microsoft never learn? The company hits paid-up Office 2021 users with ads for Microsoft 365

6 Comments

CISA warns of UnRAR security flaw affecting Linux systems

5 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.