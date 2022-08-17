Microsoft may release Windows 11 22H2 update on September 20

When it comes to the release dates for big updates to Windows, Microsoft is notoriously cagey. The company gives itself a big window of opportunity to release feature updates by giving them names such as Windows 11 22H2. This tell us nothing more than the release can be expected in the second half of 2022.

But now we may be able to narrow down the release date to something rather less vague than a six-month period. Sources familiar with Microsoft's plans say that the release of Windows 11 22H2 is scheduled for September 20 -- so just a month from now.

The news was first reported by Windows Central and the Verge, with sources seemingly confirming the previously rumored September 20 release date. This will, of course, be the start of a staged rollout, but many users will be keen to get their hands on what is an undeniably huge update for Windows 11 as soon as they possibly can.

While there is a great deal to look forward to in Windows 11 22H2, there will be disappointment for anyone hoping that Microsoft would use this update to lower the hardware requirements for the operating system. In this regard, the 22H2 update changes nothing.

Elsewhere, however, the update brings massive changes. This includes Start menu improvements with the arrival of folders, Taskbar improvements with the addition of drag and drop support, and much more.

Image credit: Wirestock / depositphotos