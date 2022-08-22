Apple will provide you with everything you need to repair your own MacBook Pro or MacBook Air

Earlier in the year, Apple launched its self repair program, giving iPhone users the option of fixing their own phones. As well as providing instruction manuals and selling the parts, tool rental is also part of the program.

Now Apple has announced that it is expanding the Self Service Repair to include MacBook Air and MacBook Pro notebooks -- provided they are fitted with the M1 family of chips, that is. The company says that the program will expand to include additional Mac models soon, and that the iPhone self-repair service will expand out of the US to Europe and beyond.

See also:

Advertisement

The MacBook repair program works in much the same way as the existing iPhone one, and it's available in the US from August 23. Repair manuals are available to access online, and then it is possible to order the necessary parts and tools. But the fact that Apple is giving customers the ability to perform DIY repairs does not mean you should expect to be able to fix all problems yourself.

Apple says:

Self Service Repair for MacBook Air and MacBook Pro offers more than a dozen different repair types for each model, including the display, top case with battery, and trackpad, with more to come. Customers who are experienced with the complexities of repairing electronic devices will be able to complete repairs on these Mac notebooks, with access to many of the same parts and tools available to Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Service Providers.

As before, if you don't feel the need to buy the tools you need to carry out a repair, Apple will lease you a repair toolkit for $49 a week.

The company says:

Every genuine Apple part is designed and engineered for each product, and goes through extensive testing to ensure the highest quality, safety, and reliability. Customers can send replaced parts back to Apple for refurbishment and recycling, and in many cases receive credit of their purchase by doing so. The Apple tools are custom designed to help provide the best repairs for Apple products, and are engineered to withstand the rigors of high-volume, professional repair operations where safety and reliability are the utmost priority.

You can find out more and start the Self Service Repair process by visiting support.apple.com/self-service-repair.