Samsung unveils 34-inch Odyssey OLED G8 ultra-wide gaming monitor

PC gamers know how great a curved monitor can be. These displays create a superior gaming experience, allowing the game-player to be immersed in the gameplay. Not to mention, a curved monitor appears very attractive when sitting on a desk -- it simply looks cool.

Today, Samsung unveils one of the most beautiful curved displays ever. Called "Odyssey OLED G8," this 34-inch OLED monitor features a 3,440 x 1,440 QHD resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio, 175Hz refresh, 0.1ms response, and AMD FreeSync Premium compatibility. And yes, there is RGB lighting on the rear, because... gaming!

Believe it or not, Odyssey OLED G8 even has integrated streaming support for both video and games. In other words, you can watch movies on services like Netflix and Disney+ or play games on platforms like NVIDIA GeForce NOW and Google Stadia without needing to connect a PC or media box. It features 5W speakers, USB-C, and some strange video connectivity options -- Micro HDMI (2.1) and Mini DP (1.4). Why not full-size ports? Who knows. At least a remote control is included for media, though.

"The new 34-inch Odyssey OLED G8 is built to an ultra-slim thickness of 3.9mm at its thinnest part -- the slimmest in its product category -- and finished with a sleek, metal frame. The monitor requires no backlighting, while delivering true RGB and true black for maximum color accuracy and brightness -- all without a color filter. The lighting is controlled in pixels which can be expressed in black with a near-infinite contrast ratio," explains Samsung.

The company adds, "The ultra-wide, QHD resolution (3,440 x 1,440) gaming monitor has a 21:9 aspect ratio with 100 percent color volume and DCI-99.3 percent color gamut for incredible visuals regardless of the game being played. This is enhanced by a million-to-one static contrast ratio to bring out the most subtle details for enhanced immersion and 1800R curvature for the perfect playing view. The OLED monitor is VESA DisplayHDR 400 True Black Certified, ensuring content will appear vivid and life-like with accurate color and contrast reproduction."

Ready to buy the Odyssey OLED G8 gaming monitor today? Well, you can't. Sadly, Samsung has not yet shared a specific release date, saying only it will hit stores in the final quarter of 2022. In other words, it should hopefully be available in time for holiday shopping. The company has also failed to disclose pricing, but you can be sure it won't come cheap.