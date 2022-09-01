Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 25193 with a wealth of fixes

Windows 11 Insiders in the Dev Channel have had to wait a day longer than usual for a new flight, but Build 25193 is finally here,

This latest test version comes with a good set of fixes designed to improve the overall user experience, It also sees the arrival of Xbox subscription management in Settings.

If you are a member of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Xbox Game Pass for Console or Xbox Live Gold, your subscription status can now be viewed via Settings > Accounts. This will show your "billing recurrence, payment method and the games and benefits associated with your Xbox subscription."

You can also manage and upgrade your subscription and redeem any gift cards from here.

This build additionally adds support for new Braille displays in Narrator.

From this build, Microsoft has disabled the ability to share a local file directly to OneDrive using the Windows share window. This feature was first introduced in Build 25163. Microsoft plans to bring the option back in the future.

Fixes in this build include:

[General]

Fixed an issue causing enabling .NET Framework 3.5 from the Windows Features dialog to not work in the previous build.

[Taskbar]

Made a fix so the taskbar overflow will now use the same accent color as your taskbar.

Fixed a couple of issues which were leading to sporadic explorer.exe crashes related to the taskbar overflow.

Fixed an issue related to the widgets entry in the taskbar which was causing the taskbar icons to appear to drift around sometimes in the previous flight.

Fixed an issue for Insiders with at least two monitors, where if the monitors had different DPI, the taskbar overflow could appear before it was needed or end up overlapped with the date and time on the secondary monitor.

Fixed an issue where the taskbar overflow flyout might appear floating away from the taskbar if you opened it after a display scaling change.

[Start]

Fixed an issue that was causing unexpected characters to show instead of an apostrophe in the tooltip for the Sleep option in the Power menu.

Fixed an issue which could lead to Start menu crashing on launch for some people when Search Highlights was enabled.

[File Explorer]

If the taskbar is set to auto-hide and File Explorer is maximized, hovering your mouse on the bottom of the screen to invoke the taskbar should work now.

Fixed an issue when dragging and dropping a folder to pin it to the navigation pane, that the line indicating where it would be inserted didn’t have enough contrast in dark mode.

Fixed an issue where the search box background in File Explorer might be the opposite color of your current mode (for example dark in light mode).

Fixed an issue where File Explorer would appear to open, close, and re-open before it finished drawing after being launched from certain places (for example when opening the location of a downloaded file from Microsoft Edge).

Fixed an issue where certain files couldn’t be unpinned from the Favorites section of Home after you’d pinned them.

Made another fix to help address UI issues when switching between dark and light mode if the File Explorer window was open when you switch.

Fixed a GDI objects leak when resizing the navigation pane in File Explorer, which could potentially lead to content in File Explorer not rendering correctly over time for Insiders who resized the navigation pane frequently.

Made some improvements to help the performance of loading Home when using a cloud storage provider, like OneDrive, to back up your files in File Explorer.

[Settings]

Fixed an issue causing the Storage page in Settings as well as Disk Cleanup to crash in the scan phase for some people.

Fixed an issue where URIs to open pages under the Accounts section of Settings weren’t working for some people -- Settings would open, but not navigate to the correct page. This impacted the link to open Sign-in Options in the Start menu.

Fixed an issue leading to app icons not displaying correctly under Privacy & Security > Voice activation.

Fixed a Settings crash when uninstalling apps using Apps > Installed apps.

[Other]

Fixed an issue which could sometimes cause a ShellExperienceHost.exe crash when you stopped casting to another display or switched to duplicate your display.

Added a warning to findstr if Unicode input is detected, to make it more clear if that’s why results aren’t returned for certain files.

Fixed an issue in recent flights causing lines to not be included when printing tables from certain apps.

Fixed an issue in recent flights which could lead to hangs in certain apps.

NOTE: Some fixes noted here in Insider Preview builds from the Dev Channel may make their way into the servicing updates for the released version of Windows 11.

Known issues include:

[General]

Some games that use Easy Anti-Cheat may crash or cause your PC to bugcheck.

Microsoft is looking into reports that audio stopped working for some Insiders after upgrading to the latest flights.

Microsoft is investigating reports of a few different apps having started crashing in recent builds.

[ NEW ] Microsoft is investigating reports that Insiders are experiencing bugchecks when moving their mouse in certain games

] Microsoft is investigating reports that Insiders are experiencing bugchecks when moving their mouse in certain games [NEW] Microsoft is investigating reports that some Insiders are seeing OneDrive setup asking for permission to set up every time their PC reboots.

[File Explorer]

[ NEW ] Microsoft is investigating reports that a small set of Insiders with "launch folder windows in a separate process" are unable to open File Explorer after last week’s flight.

] Microsoft is investigating reports that a small set of Insiders with "launch folder windows in a separate process" are unable to open File Explorer after last week’s flight. [NEW] Microsoft is working on the fix for an issue where command bar items like copy, paste, and empty recycle bin may unexpectedly not be enabled when they should be.

[Widgets]

Notification badge number may appear misaligned on the taskbar.

In some cases, the notification banner for some badging will not appear in the widgets board.

[NEW] Microsoft is investigating reports that the weather isn’t displaying correctly in the taskbar for some Insiders, with missing text and the weather icon raised too high.

Image credit: rawf8 / Shutterstock