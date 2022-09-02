Best Windows apps this week

Five-hundred-and-six in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft released optional updates for Windows 10 and 11 this week that address a large number of issues.

New Windows apps

Windows 11 Custom Context Menu

Windows 11 Custom Context Menu supports modifying the right-click context menu of the Windows 11 operating system.

Add custom commands to the context menu, which you may run from the compact context menu.

WinDynamicDesktop

WinDynamicDesktop brings the dynamic desktop feature of Apple's macOS operating system to Windows 10 and 11.

The app ships with several themes already, but users may also download more themes as well.

Users may schedule the cycling of wallpapers over a 24 hour period using the Windows location service or specific sunrise and sunset times.

Notable updates

Google Chrome 105 Stable patches 24 different security issues, one rated with a critical severity.

VirtualBox 7 Beta introduces full support for Microsoft's Windows 11 operating system. The "hardware not compatible" errors are a thing of the past on devices that are compatible.

