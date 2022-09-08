CORSAIR K100 AIR wireless mechanical keyboard is shockingly thin

No Comments

Mechanical keyboards are rather wonderful, but they are typically very tall and chunky too. The keys are often quite high, leading to wrist and/or finger fatigue for some users. While I love the feedback and accuracy of some mechanical keyboards, I often appreciate slim offerings such as Apple's Magic Keyboard.

What if a keyboard could offer the best of both worlds, however? Could a keyboard use premium mechanical keyswitches while also being super slim? Apparently, yes. You see, the all-new CORSAIR K100 AIR is a mechanical keyboard that is shockingly thin.

K100 AIR has a number pad and dedicated media buttons. Not only can it connect to your PC wirelessly using Bluetooth or a Slipstream USB wireless dongle, but it can also serve as a wired keyboard too. The USB-C cable is even detachable! The K100 AIR also features 8MB of onboard storage for storing profiles and settings. And yes, the keyboard has customizable RGB backlighting too.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Samsung unveils 34-inch Odyssey OLED G8 ultra-wide gaming monitor

"With an unbelievably thin frame measuring just 11mm at its slimmest point and a clean, minimalist aesthetic, the K100 AIR fits right in on any desktop or workstation. Hyper-responsive CHERRY MX Ultra Low Profile mechanical keyswitches provide the satisfying, tactile, and reliable keystrokes that users demand, without the height of a full-size keyswitch," says CORSAIR.

ALSO READ: USB4 Version 2.0 offers up to 80Gbps of data transfer speeds

The popular company adds, "The K100 AIR offers three ways to connect to a multitude of devices: hyper-fast SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS, low-latency Bluetooth on up to three host devices, or USB wired mode on PC and Mac that enables 8,000Hz hyper-polling for the most responsive gaming performance. The keyboard’s long-lasting battery provides a robust 50 hours of life with brilliant RGB backlighting, or up to a massive 200 hours with backlighting off, so you can go more than a week at a time between charges."

While CORSAIR has not yet shared pricing officially, I predict it will cost more than $200. Thankfully, the company has revealed when you can buy it. The K100 AIR wireless mechanical keyboard will be available here on October 8, 2022 -- a month from today. It will come with a two-year warranty.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

CORSAIR K100 AIR wireless mechanical keyboard is shockingly thin

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 25197, plus Calculator and Media Player app updates

Lack of visibility is the biggest challenge for cybersecurity teams

SMBs turn to MSPs to improve cybersecurity

Website performance issues cost eCommerce businesses 10 percent of revenue

HP Support Assistant DLL hijacking vulnerability could grant attackers privilege escalation

Cisco releases a batch of patches for security vulnerabilities in numerous products including Cisco Small Business routers

Most Commented Stories

Chinese-made deepin 20.7 Linux distro is ready to replace Windows 11 on your PC

29 Comments

Microsoft is planning to release 'Moment' updates to add new features to Windows 11 after 22H2

12 Comments

Valve bans developer from Steam for using game update notes to share transphobic rant

11 Comments

USB4 Version 2.0 offers up to 80Gbps of data transfer speeds

9 Comments

Apple's new iPhone 14 will make you want the iPhone 14 Pro

8 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.