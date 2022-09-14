Logitech Brio 500 webcam makes WFH better

Working from home (WFH) and hybrid work have gone from being "new" to the "new normal." Yes, what was once a scary new world during the pandemic has become the standard. Office workers are happy to avoid traveling to an office when possible, and many businesses are happy to oblige.

If you want to be successful as a work-from-home employee, however, investment in quality hardware is key. You see, as people now mostly see and hear you on video chat platforms such as Zoom, you will leave a bad impression if you use a low quality webcam. Shouldn't you put your best foot forward?

Today, Logitech unveils its latest such product designed to improve the work from home experience. Called "Brio 500," this webcam connects to your PC using USB-C and can easily mount atop a laptop screen or computer monitor, and yes, it has a physical privacy shade. The webcam can record video in 1080p, but only at 30fps. You can get 60fps by switching to 720p mode. In addition, there is a Brio 505 model, which is essentially the same exact camera, but "certified" for video platforms.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: CORSAIR K100 AIR wireless mechanical keyboard is shockingly thin

"Brio 500 series (Brio 500 and Brio 505) is a new class of webcams that solve the most common video conferencing challenges. Brio 500 series introduces the Show Mode feature that makes it easy to share sketches or other physical objects on the desk. With an innovative mounting system and built-in sensor that allows users to tilt the camera down to focus on objects, Brio automatically flips the image to render the correct orientation into video calls." explains Logitech.