Microsoft releases KB5017328 update for Windows 11 to address security issues and fix login problems

It is that time of the month again -- the time when Microsoft releases patches for Windows. This time around we have the KB5017328 update for Windows 11 which, among other things, fixes a problem introduced by another update for Windows.

Some people who installed the recent KB5016691 update experienced login issues, and this is addressed by this Patch Tuesday’s KB5017328 update release. Importantly, this particular release is also a security update. Microsoft has also provided Windows 11 tips to accompany this update.

Microsoft has provided very little in the way of detail about what is included in this update, perhaps because it includes security fixes. However, we know that the update fixes issues with Bluetooth headsets, with USB printers, with Microsoft Edge IE mode and more.

The information that the company has shared in the release notes for the update is as follows:

Addresses a known issue that affects Microsoft accounts (MSA). The web dialog that you use to sign in or sign out might not appear. This issue occurs on devices that have installed KB5016691.

Addresses security issues for your Windows operating system.

Despite the paucity of details about the update, it is worth taking a look at the page that accompanies it because Microsoft has uploaded a helpful video that included numerous Windows 11 tips.

You can download the KB5017328 update by using Windows Update, or by visiting the Microsoft Update Catalog.

Image credit: ioiak2 / depositphotos