NVDIA releases fix for poor gaming performance in Windows 11 2022 Update

There have not been too many reports of issues following the release of Windows 11 2022 Update, but this does not mean that Microsoft's first major update to Windows 11 is free from problems. Gamers, for instance, have reported poor game performance with NVIDIA GPUs after installing the update.

NVIDIA was quick to start investigating the problems, and has already come up with a solution. The fix involves the installation of a beta app.

In a post on its support pages, NVIDIA acknowledges the gaming issues by saying: "Some users may observe lower performance in games or applications after updating to Microsoft Windows 11 2022 Update".

Acknowledging the issue is a start, but gamers are looking for solutions. Thankfully, NVIDIA has one -- install the NVIDIA GeForce Experience v3.26 BETA. This can be achieved in a couple of ways as NVIDIA explains:

a) Manually download the NVIDIA GeForce Experience v3.26 installer from the URL below. Once downloaded, proceed with the installation. https://us.download.nvidia.com/GFE/GFEClient/3.26.0.131/GeForce_Experience_Beta_v3.26.0.131.exe b) From within the GeForce Experience app, open up "Settings" in GeForce Experience and select "Enable Experimental Features". Then close GeForce Experience. Wait 30 seconds and then re-open GeForce Experience. The app will automatically update to the latest version.

For anyone who is uncomfortable with the idea of installing a beta version of a driver, NVIDIA says that the non-beta version of NVIDIA GeForce Experience 3.26 is expected to go live with a new GeForce Game Ready Driver later this week.