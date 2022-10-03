Logitech PRO X SUPERLIGHT wireless mouse now available in red

When driving in your car, a red traffic light tells you to "stop." When it comes to the PRO X SUPERLIGHT wireless mouse, however, Logitech is hoping the new red color option will instead make you go; as in, go to the store and buy it!

Yes, folks, the wildly popular PRO X SUPERLIGHT is now available in a new red color, joining black, pink, and white. While this is entirely subjective, I would say the red option is the prettiest of the bunch.

"The PRO X SUPERLIGHT you love is debuting in Red. Featuring all the same things you depend on for gaming success -- LIGHTSPEED wireless technology, a HERO 25K sensor, and best-in-class mechanical design -- the PRO X SUPERLIGHT was designed collaboratively with professional gamers to be the world’s best competitive gaming mouse. And now we’re bringing it to you with a fiery new look," explains Logitech.

The PRO X SUPERLIGHT wireless mouse in new red color is available now for $159.99. It can purchased from Logitech directly here. And yes, it ships for free.