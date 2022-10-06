Google Pixel Watch is finally here, but the smartwatch is very underwhelming

Are smartwatches popular? Well, the Apple Watch certainly is. Other brands? Not so much. Quite frankly, Android users have had to deal with watches that are far inferior to the excellent Apple Watch. Being an Android user has not been very fun in recent years.

Earlier today, Google unveiled its newest flagship Android phones -- the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Unfortunately, the Pixel line has been disastrous lately, and I am not expecting anything different with the new models. With all of the bugs and issues that have plagued the past several Pixel phones, I am surprised anyone would still buy one, but I digress.

Despite the negativity surrounding the Pixel branding lately, Google seems intent on sticking with it, and in addition to the two aforementioned new phones, the company is also announcing the long-anticipated Google Pixel Watch. Yes, the fabled device is finally here, but it does not look to be revolutionary in any way -- just another smartwatch.

Advertisement

"The bold, circular 3D domed glass blends seamlessly into the stainless steel body giving it a slim look on the wrist. It is both water-resistant (up to 5 ATM/50 meters) and scratch-resistant, meant to be worn all day and night. Inspired by a classic timepiece, the tactile crown controls on-screen scrolling, accesses shortcuts and initiates the app tray to get you the helpful information you need. The side button subtly above the crown opens your most-recently used apps, so favorites are just a click away," says Sandeep Waraich, Director of Product Management, Google Pixel Watch.

Waraich adds, "Google Pixel Watch is powered with Wear OS by Google (Wear OS 3.5) and delivers the information you need at a glance, making tasks more convenient and providing help whenever and wherever you need it. With tiles and watch faces you can easily customize to be full of information or minimal -- the experience is uniquely yours to choose what you see at a glance. With Google Assistant built in, your personalized help on the go is quick and hands-free."

The Google Pixel Watch can be pre-ordered here now. Pricing starts at $349 for the Wi-Fi/Bluetooth model. You can add 4G LTE for just $50 more. There are four colors combinations from which to choose -- Champagne/Gold (with Hazel band), Matte Black (with Obsidian band), Polished Silver (with Charcoal band), and Polished Silver (with Chalk band). You can also order alternative watch bands and other accessories here.