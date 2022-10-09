Twitter wants you to stop screengrabbing tweets and share them instead

1 Comment
Twitter on mobile with silhouetted person

Twitter is taking steps to increase engagement on the platform by discouraging people from taking screenshots of tweets. iOS users are the first to be subjected to prompt to share a tweet rather than a screengrab of it.

The move makes it clear that Twitter is able to determine when users are taking screengrabs, and while many of the images will end up being shared on Twitter itself, the company would prefer that links were shared to other platforms to encourage click-throughs.

See also:

Advertisement

Twitter has confirmed that a number of users are being used to test the new prompt that appears when someone tries to share a screengrab of a tweet. The prompt does not prevent a screenshot from being shared, but it strongly encourages Twitter's prefer options of either the tweet in question or sharing a link to the tweet -- the idea being that viewer will then be forced to view the content on Twitter rather than in an image.

Serial uncoverer of Twitter secrets Jane Manchun Wong was first to bring the new prompts to light:

She goes on to explain what she thinks is behind the move:

There are many reasons for people wanting to share screengrabs of tweets rather than tweets themselves. Firstly, it safeguards against tweets being deleted or edited. Secondly, it makes it possible to draw attention to something that has been tweeted without increasing engagement with a Twitter user or topic that is in some way disagreeable.

Image credit: rafapress / depositphotos

1 Comment
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Twitter wants you to stop screengrabbing tweets and share them instead

How cloud print solutions enhance the hybrid working model

Microsoft confirms worrying slow file copying problem in Windows 11 2022 Update

Reducing quiet quitting in tech

Cybersecurity Awareness Month -- this year it's personal

Best Windows apps this week

How to tell your customers that you've been hacked [Q&A]

Most Commented Stories

Spotify is forcibly installing on Windows 10 and Windows 11 systems

29 Comments

Google Pixel Watch is finally here, but the smartwatch is very underwhelming

8 Comments

Microsoft releases Windows HDR Calibration app to help configure your monitor in Windows 11

7 Comments

Google launches Nest Wifi Pro with Wi-Fi 6E

5 Comments

Microsoft pushes new features to some Windows 11 2022 Update users, including Explorer tabs

5 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.