Editable tweets arrive on Twitter

The ability to edit tweets is something that Twitter users have been asking for since the service first emerged. There have long been rumors that the feature is in the works, and now Twitter has taken the wraps off this much-requested option.

News of the tweet edit button was shared via the Twitter Blue account, indicating that -- as thought for some time -- that tweet editing will be limited to paying subscribers, at least to start with.

The tweeted example from Twitter shows how edited tweets will appear. In what will come as a relief to many people, Twitter makes it clear when a tweet has been edited, reducing the scope for misuse. A small note and icon beneath the tweet can be seen as an indicator:

hello



this is a test to make sure the edit button works, we’ll let you know how it goes — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) September 29, 2022

This not only makes it clear that a tweet has been edited, but the notice is a clickable link that displays the editing history. Clicking the link lets you see whether a tweet has been edited to correct a typo, to make a deletion or addition, or to change it entirely:

Reaction to how tweet editing has been implemented has been largely positive so far -- but this may change as awareness spreads.

