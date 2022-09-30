Editable tweets arrive on Twitter

No Comments
Twitter on mobile with silhouetted person

The ability to edit tweets is something that Twitter users have been asking for since the service first emerged. There have long been rumors that the feature is in the works, and now Twitter has taken the wraps off this much-requested option.

News of the tweet edit button was shared via the Twitter Blue account, indicating that -- as thought for some time -- that tweet editing will be limited to paying subscribers, at least to start with.

See also:

Advertisement

The tweeted example from Twitter shows how edited tweets will appear. In what will come as a relief to many people, Twitter makes it clear when a tweet has been edited, reducing the scope for misuse. A small note and icon beneath the tweet can be seen as an indicator:

This not only makes it clear that a tweet has been edited, but the notice is a clickable link that displays the editing history. Clicking the link lets you see whether a tweet has been edited to correct a typo, to make a deletion or addition, or to change it entirely:

Tweet edit history

Reaction to how tweet editing has been implemented has been largely positive so far -- but this may change as awareness spreads.

Image credit: rafapress / depositphotos

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

How clean code can help developers prevent vulnerabilities [Q&A]

Editable tweets arrive on Twitter

Google flushes Stadia down the toilet

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 25211 with Widget improvements

Ubuntu desktop comes to AWS

Get '8 Steps to Better Security: A Simple Cyber Resilience Guide for Business' ($18 value) FREE for a limited time

Is data a silver bullet for the slowing economy?

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft Windows 11 setup race: 21H2 vs 22H2 -- which operating system installs fastest?

12 Comments

Microsoft releases KB5017389 update for Windows 11 2022 Update

10 Comments

Amazon's new Kindle Scribe is an e-reader you can write on

6 Comments

Whoopsie daisy! Microsoft accidentally released the Windows 11 KB5017383 update to WSUS

4 Comments

Google flushes Stadia down the toilet

4 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.