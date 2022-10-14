Best Windows apps this week

No Comments

Five-hundred-and-twelve in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft unveiled an improved Snipping Tool at this week's Surface event. The updated application will support screen recording functionality when it is released. No word yet on the release date though.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Advertisement

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New Windows apps

VirtualBox 7.0.0

The new version of the virtualization software brings support for TPM 1.2 and 2, and Secure Boot. Installing a Windows 11 system on a host system that supports TPM and Secure Boot will no longer result in a "system incompatible" warning during installation.

The new version includes numerous other changes, including support for encrypting virtual machines.

Noteshelf ($4.99)

Noteshelf is a digital note-taking application designed for students, work professionals and other users who need to write regularly. It supports natural writing using pens and highlighters, options to convert handwritten notes, export content, and much more.

Notable updates

ElevenClock 3.9.1 adds an option to display a second clock on each display.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Get 'Mastering Python -- Second Edition' ($35.99 value) FREE for a limited time

How to select a cyber fraud prevention solution

Best Windows apps this week

How AI and data analytics are driving instant commerce [Q&A]

Biggest tech acquisitions of 2022

Netflix finally announces its cheaper subscription -- Basic with Ads

The little big bang theory

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft confirms worrying slow file copying problem in Windows 11 2022 Update

28 Comments

Considerably more businesses running Windows 7 than Windows 11

15 Comments

Acer Chromebook 516 GE proves PC gamers no longer need Microsoft Windows 11

9 Comments

Microsoft says that gamers can boost performance by lowering Windows 11 security settings

5 Comments

Twitter wants you to stop screengrabbing tweets and share them instead

4 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.