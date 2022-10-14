Best Windows apps this week

Five-hundred-and-twelve in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft unveiled an improved Snipping Tool at this week's Surface event. The updated application will support screen recording functionality when it is released. No word yet on the release date though.

New Windows apps

VirtualBox 7.0.0

The new version of the virtualization software brings support for TPM 1.2 and 2, and Secure Boot. Installing a Windows 11 system on a host system that supports TPM and Secure Boot will no longer result in a "system incompatible" warning during installation.

The new version includes numerous other changes, including support for encrypting virtual machines.

Noteshelf ($4.99)

Noteshelf is a digital note-taking application designed for students, work professionals and other users who need to write regularly. It supports natural writing using pens and highlighters, options to convert handwritten notes, export content, and much more.

Notable updates

ElevenClock 3.9.1 adds an option to display a second clock on each display.