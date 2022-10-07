Best Windows apps this week

Five-hundred-and-eleven in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

The Spotify application is being installed on some Windows 10 and Windows 11 systems without user consent. The Spotify app can be uninstalled as any other applications from Settings > Apps and other locations.

New Windows apps

CloseTheDoor

CloseTheDoor displays all listening TCP/UDP ports over IPv4 and IPv6 on Windows. It reveals which programs communicate with the Internet, and which services are running on the system for communication purposes.

It is ideal for hardening a system by closing unused or insecure ports.

Wireshark 4.0.0

A new version of the mighty network protocol analyzer is now available. The new version is the first that is provided as a 64-bit binary only for Windows.

The developers have improved the program significantly in many regards. Users should expect performance improvements, optimized dialogs, and new features, such as JSON exports or support for Mesh Connex.

Notable updates

Vivaldi 5.5 browser update introduced a new to-do list Tasks option, address field performance improvements, and improved mail account setups.

PowerToys 0.63.0 comes with a compact installation package, the size was reduced from 125 Megabytes to 83 Megabytes, and less storage requirements for the installed version.

Super fast Windows search tool Everything fixed a security issue in the latest version.