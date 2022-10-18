Tabbed File Explorer finally arrives in Windows 11, along with other new features

Microsoft announced the availability of Windows 11 2022 (22H2) a month ago, but some of the promised new features, most notably an updated version of File Explorer with tabs, were missing from that release.

Microsoft did say these experiences would be "coming in October" and after a period of testing in the Release Preview Channel, they are now available to all users starting from today.

Microsoft lists the following new features you can enjoy with this update:

Tabbed File Explorer: One of our most loved and highly utilized features, File Explorer, is getting better. Windows is always looking for ways to simplify your everyday tasks and make collaborating as effortless as possible. So, we’re releasing Tabs to File Explorer that let you organize your files and switch between your folders with ease. The new Favorites section is the perfect place to pin your most used files.

You can search for and download it now as an optional non-security release in Windows Update. If you prefer to wait, the new features will also be made available to all editions of Windows 11 version 22H2 in the November 2022 security update release.

That's not the end of the new features. Microsoft is also planning to release an updated Photos app with a gallery interface and OneDrive-powered memories experience at the end of this month.