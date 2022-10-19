Windows 11 vs. Windows 10 -- which is fastest? We have an answer

No Comments

Microsoft is currently supporting both Windows 10 and Windows 11, even though it would prefer you to switch to the latter. Windows 10 is the most popular desktop operating system by some margin, but that doesn’t mean it’s the best one.

One thing that people are definitely swayed by is speed and gaming performance, and if you’re wondering which of the two operating system is fastest, we have the answer.

SEE ALSO:

Advertisement

YouTuber Tech Sanjeet recently ran a speed test on both Windows 11 and Windows 10, testing performance on areas such as CPU and memory usage, boot speed, shutdown speed, app opening, video exporting, copying, and gaming performance.

In the video he's created, the two operating systems perform the various tasks side by side simultaneously, so you can see how they fare visually. After each test you’ll see which OS came first.

As you might expect, neither OS wins every test, and if you were to try to replicate the results on your own system your findings may be different. Even so, it’s interesting to see how Windows 10 and Windows 11 compare when pitted side-by-side like this.

Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Image creditMaridav/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Windows 11 vs. Windows 10 -- which is fastest? We have an answer

Get 'Teach Yourself VISUALLY: Word 2019' ($18 value) FREE for a limited time

Geopolitical tensions make security precautions critical for UK business

Harnessing the power of AI to combat fake reviews [Q&A]

Privacy-focused DuckDuckGo arrives on macOS in beta

How to disable File Explorer tabs in Windows 11

Belkin iPhone Mount with MagSafe turns your Apple phone into a MacBook webcam

Most Commented Stories

Windows 23 (2023) could be the perfect Microsoft operating system

19 Comments

Rapper Kanye West plans to buy Parler

16 Comments

Tabbed File Explorer finally arrives in Windows 11, along with other new features

13 Comments

Netflix finally announces its cheaper subscription -- Basic with Ads

10 Comments

Leak suggests Microsoft going to borrow design ideas from macOS for Windows 12

8 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.