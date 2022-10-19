Windows 11 vs. Windows 10 -- which is fastest? We have an answer

Microsoft is currently supporting both Windows 10 and Windows 11, even though it would prefer you to switch to the latter. Windows 10 is the most popular desktop operating system by some margin, but that doesn’t mean it’s the best one.

One thing that people are definitely swayed by is speed and gaming performance, and if you’re wondering which of the two operating system is fastest, we have the answer.

YouTuber Tech Sanjeet recently ran a speed test on both Windows 11 and Windows 10, testing performance on areas such as CPU and memory usage, boot speed, shutdown speed, app opening, video exporting, copying, and gaming performance.

In the video he's created, the two operating systems perform the various tasks side by side simultaneously, so you can see how they fare visually. After each test you’ll see which OS came first.

As you might expect, neither OS wins every test, and if you were to try to replicate the results on your own system your findings may be different. Even so, it’s interesting to see how Windows 10 and Windows 11 compare when pitted side-by-side like this.

Image credit: Maridav/depositphotos.com