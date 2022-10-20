Canonical releases Ubuntu Linux 22.10 'Kinetic Kudu'

Today, Canonical releases Ubuntu 22.10. Are you excited? Well, you probably shouldn't be. Don't get me wrong, the newest version of the operating system -- which is codenamed "Kinetic Kudu" -- seems fine, but there is nothing truly exciting to be found in it. Yeah, it is just another cookie-cutter Ubuntu release.

With all of that said, there are some notable improvements, such as the new GNOME 43 desktop environment and inclusion of the latest Mesa in the Steam snap. For the most part, however, desktop users will likely find this version very underwhelming.

"All users will benefit from the refinements in GNOME 43, including GTK4 theming for improved performance and consistency. Quick Settings now provide faster access to commonly used options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, dark mode and power settings," says Canonical.

The company adds, "The Pipewire audio platform broadens support for audio devices and provides a step up in Bluetooth connectivity, delivering improved performance for video conferencing. Linux 5.19 improves the power performance of intel devices and now includes multithreaded decompression on Ubuntu to improve multi-core desktop snap performance."

Ubuntu 22.10 can be downloaded here now. Before you install Kinetic Kudu, however, it is recommended that you read the full release notes which can be found here. If you do install the Linux-based operating system, we invite you to share your experience with it in the comments below.

