Google Chrome will no longer be supported on these Microsoft Windows versions

Google Chrome is a great web browser for many reasons, including its cross-platform nature. You can regularly run Ubuntu Linux, macOS, Windows, and Android, for instance, and use the same Chrome web browser on all of those operating systems. Thanks to cloud data syncing, you can have a seamless experience too.

With the upcoming Google Chrome 110, however, there will be two fewer operating systems supported. You see, early next year, Google will be dropping support for its web browser on both Windows 7 and 8.1. In other words, if you use Microsoft's desktop operating system, you will need to be on Windows 10 or 11.

"With the release of Chrome 110 (tentatively scheduled for February 7th, 2023), we’ll officially end support for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1. You’ll need to ensure your device is running Windows 10 or later to continue receiving future Chrome releases. This matches Microsoft's end of support for Windows 7 ESU and Windows 8.1 extended support on January 10th, 2023," explains James Abercrombia, Chrome Support Manager, Google.

Abercrombia adds, "Older versions of Chrome will continue to work, but there will be no further updates released for users on these operating systems. If you are currently on Windows 7 or Windows 8.1, we encourage you to move to a supported Windows version before that date to ensure you continue to receive the latest security updates and Chrome features."

Can you continue to use unsupported versions of Google Chrome with Windows 7 and 8.1? Technically yes, but it would be extremely foolish behavior. You will no longer receive updates and patches to protect against exploits, making you vulnerable to hackers. Ultimately, you would be wise to upgrade to Windows 11 or a modern Linux distribution.

Please don't get mad at Google for this move either, folks. There really is no reason to still be on Windows 7 or 8.1 in 2023 other than laziness or ignorance.

Image credit: kruche_Gucci / Shutterstock