Transcend unveils MTE250S PCIe 4.0 SSD

Solid state drives are continually getting faster, with many computers now supporting the PCIe 4.0 standard. Heck, PCIe 5.0 computers are now available. If you have a PCIe 4.0-compatible PC, you will probably want to get such an SSD to maximize your performance. Is it largely for bragging rights and benchmarks? Arguably, yes, but if you can afford it, you might as well go for a PCIe 4.0 drive. After all, the price should not be much more than a PCIe 3.0 SSD.

Transcend has a new M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 solid state drive that is designed for both gamers and enthusiasts. Called "MTE250S," this SSD is extremely fast and comes with a thin graphene heatsink to help with cooling.

"Fully compliant with the latest NVMe 1.4 specifications, MTE250S comes in an M.2 2280 form factor with an 8-channel controller and a fast PCIe Gen4 x4 interface, unleashing sequential R/W speeds of up to 7,200/6,500 MB/s and 4K random R/W speeds reaching 530K IOPS. Video editors and gamers alike will benefit from its impressive speeds, reduced downtime, and ample capacity of up to 2TB, all of which are necessary for tackling the most demanding tasks," says Transcend.

The company adds, "To provide stability under high-speed operation, the PCIe SSD MTE250S is equipped with an ultra-thin graphene heatsink which facilitates heat dissipation. Plus, with its built-in Dynamic Thermal Throttling mechanism, drive temperature can be monitored and controlled to ensure the SSD does not overheat and impact system performance. To enhance data integrity, MTE250S has a built-in Low-Density Parity Check (LDPC) ECC algorithm, increasing storage reliability."

Transcend shares specifications below.

Dimensions Double-sided 80 mm x 22 mm x 3.77 mm (3.15" x 0.87" x 0.15") Weight 10 g (0.35 oz) Type M.2 2280 Bus Interface NVMe PCIe Gen4 x4 Flash Type 3D NAND flash Capacity 1 TB/2 TB Operating Temperature 0°C (32°F) ~ 70°C (158°F) Operating Voltage 3.3V±5% Sequential Read/Write (CrystalDiskMark) 2TB up to 7,100/6,500 MB/s

1TB up to 7,200/6,200 MB/s 4K Random Read/Write (IOmeter) 2TB up to 530,000/420,000 IOPS

1TB up to 530,000/420,000 IOPS Terabytes Written (TBW) 2TB 1560 TBW

1TB 780 TBW Mean Time Between Failures (MTBF) 3,000,000 hour(s) Drive Writes Per Day (DWPD) 0.43 (5 yrs)

While the Transcend MTE250S PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD is not yet available for sale, it should show up here very soon. Cost is a mystery for now, but like Transcend's other products, it should be reasonably priced. What we do know for sure, however, is it will be offered in two capacities -- 1TB and 2TB.

