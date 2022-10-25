Transcend unveils MTE250S PCIe 4.0 SSD

No Comments

Solid state drives are continually getting faster, with many computers now supporting the PCIe 4.0 standard. Heck, PCIe 5.0 computers are now available. If you have a PCIe 4.0-compatible PC, you will probably want to get such an SSD to maximize your performance. Is it largely for bragging rights and benchmarks? Arguably, yes, but if you can afford it, you might as well go for a PCIe 4.0 drive. After all, the price should not be much more than a PCIe 3.0 SSD.

Transcend has a new M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 solid state drive that is designed for both gamers and enthusiasts. Called "MTE250S," this SSD is extremely fast and comes with a thin graphene heatsink to help with cooling.

"Fully compliant with the latest NVMe 1.4 specifications, MTE250S comes in an M.2 2280 form factor with an 8-channel controller and a fast PCIe Gen4 x4 interface, unleashing sequential R/W speeds of up to 7,200/6,500 MB/s and 4K random R/W speeds reaching 530K IOPS. Video editors and gamers alike will benefit from its impressive speeds, reduced downtime, and ample capacity of up to 2TB, all of which are necessary for tackling the most demanding tasks," says Transcend.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Monoprice launches Monolith MTM 100 Watt Bluetooth aptX HD powered speakers

The company adds, "To provide stability under high-speed operation, the PCIe SSD MTE250S is equipped with an ultra-thin graphene heatsink which facilitates heat dissipation. Plus, with its built-in Dynamic Thermal Throttling mechanism, drive temperature can be monitored and controlled to ensure the SSD does not overheat and impact system performance. To enhance data integrity, MTE250S has a built-in Low-Density Parity Check (LDPC) ECC algorithm, increasing storage reliability."

Transcend shares specifications below.

DimensionsDouble-sided 80 mm x 22 mm x 3.77 mm (3.15" x 0.87" x 0.15")
Weight10 g (0.35 oz)
TypeM.2 2280
Bus InterfaceNVMe PCIe Gen4 x4
Flash Type3D NAND flash
Capacity1 TB/2 TB
Operating Temperature0°C (32°F) ~ 70°C (158°F)
Operating Voltage3.3V±5%
Sequential Read/Write (CrystalDiskMark)2TB up to 7,100/6,500 MB/s 
1TB up to 7,200/6,200 MB/s
4K Random Read/Write (IOmeter)2TB up to 530,000/420,000 IOPS 
1TB up to 530,000/420,000 IOPS
Terabytes Written (TBW)2TB 1560 TBW 
1TB 780 TBW
Mean Time Between Failures (MTBF)3,000,000 hour(s)
Drive Writes Per Day (DWPD)0.43 (5 yrs)

While the Transcend MTE250S PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD is not yet available for sale, it should show up here very soon. Cost is a mystery for now, but like Transcend's other products, it should be reasonably priced. What we do know for sure, however, is it will be offered in two capacities -- 1TB and 2TB.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Transcend unveils MTE250S PCIe 4.0 SSD

Why remote care and connected devices are becoming more commonplace in healthcare

Modern AIOps doesn't just fix outages -- it prevents them

Economic uncertainty leads digital marketers to focus on customer experience

Visibility into communications remains a worry for compliance and security chiefs

Free solution helps admins manage remote workforces

IBM aims to breakdown barriers to AI adoption

Most Commented Stories

Tabbed File Explorer finally arrives in Windows 11, along with other new features

16 Comments

Windows 11 vs. Windows 10 -- which is fastest? We have an answer

15 Comments

Microsoft PC Manager is a new Windows optimization app currently available in beta

13 Comments

Microsoft starts to roll out the Windows 10 2022 Update (22H2) -- Here's how to get it

9 Comments

How to disable File Explorer tabs in Windows 11

9 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.