Best Windows apps this week

Five-hundred-and-seventeen in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft confirmed performance problems on Windows 11 this week. The issue affects certain games and apps that enable GPU debugging, which they should not do as it is a development-only feature.

Tabame

Tabame is an open source launcher for Windows that users may control with the mouse or through keyboard shortcuts. It combines options to access open programs, launch new ones, or kill them, with additional tools, such as screenshot taking, activity tracking and more.

XWidget

XWidget adds support for over 2200 different desktop widgets to Windows devices. One of the most recent additions is support for Dynamic Island, a feature that Apple debuted in Apple iPhone 14 Pro.

Users find plenty of other widgets to add, including date, time, weather, memory, shutdown and other types of widgets.

Notable updates

PicPick 7, a new version of the free for non-commercial use screen capturing tool adds support for delayed captures among other things.

Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) hits version 1.0.0. Out of Beta and now generally available in the Microsoft Store.