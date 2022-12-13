Play multiplayer Tron in a Windows or Linux terminal window

No Comments

If you copy large files from one location to another in Windows you can now play Lunar Lander in the copy dialog box.

If you prefer to play multiplayer Tron (or single-player Snake) you can do so through a Windows or Linux terminal. Microsoft gives users a choice of command-line shells, but this game runs just fine in anything including Command Prompt, PowerShell or Terminal, although you’ll need to make sure you’re running it in Administrator mode.

Advertisement

We’re running Windows 11, so the easiest way to get started is to right-click the Start button and select Terminal (Admin).

Once it loads, enter the following SSH command:

ssh sshtron.zachlatta.com

and hit enter.

It will likely ask you to add the RSA key to known hosts. Type 'yes' here and the game will start. Use the WSAD keys to move around the screen (not the cursor keys as using them will close the game). You’ll need to be playing against other players to score.

If you want to pick the color of a lightcycle for yourself you can. For red, you’d type the following command:

ssh [email protected]

It’s also possible to run your own copy of the game.

This isn’t a new game -- it was first released 7 years ago -- but it still works perfectly well in Windows 10 and Windows 11 and it’s great fun.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

As we go into 2023, corporate aposematism is a worthy consideration

Play multiplayer Tron in a Windows or Linux terminal window

Distractions means 36 percent of tech workers only do the bare minimum for security at work

Bad bot traffic up 50 percent as fraudsters target Black Friday

Would you bet your chocolate on preventing a breach?

What dangerous security vulnerabilities can access control systems have?

Microsoft completely ends support for Windows 7 and Windows 8 in under a month; now really is the time to move on

Most Commented Stories

Windows 11 Build 25262 does away with the sign-in requirement for the widgets board

21 Comments

To get verified on Twitter, you just need a phone number -- and between $8 and $11

21 Comments

deepin Linux 20.8 can replace Microsoft Windows 11 on your laptop or desktop

14 Comments

Christmas is coming! Get $1300 worth of paid software for free this holiday season

9 Comments

Google brings passkey support to Chrome so you can ditch passwords

9 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.