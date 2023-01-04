Replace your iPhone, iPad or MacBook battery now before Apple's 2023 price hikes kick in

Apple logo surrounded by $100 bills

If you have been considering buying a replacement battery for your iPhone, iPad or MacBook, now is the time to do so.

Apple has, very quietly, announced that the out-of-warranty battery service fee is set to increase. While the company has not given would-be battery-replacers much notice, there is still time to take advantage of the current, lower pricing. This is particularly important to know if you're thinking of getting a new battery for your MacBook.

Whether you want to replace the battery in your smartphone, tablet or laptop, Apple is making it more expensive. If you're quick and get a battery replacement before the end of February, you can expect to pay the lower price, but when March rolls around this jumps up, with the hike being greater for MacBook owners.

In an update to the battery replacement page for iPhone, Apple says:

The current out-of-warranty battery service fee will apply until the end of February 2023. Effective March 1, 2023, the out-of-warranty battery service fee will be increased by $20 for all iPhone models prior to iPhone 14.

There is a similar notice on the iPad repair page:

The current out-of-warranty battery service fee will apply until the end of February 2023. Effective March 1, 2023, the out-of-warranty battery service fee will be increased by $20 for the following iPad models: iPad Pro 12.9" (5th generation and prior), iPad Pro 11" (3rd generation and prior), iPad Pro 10.5", iPad Pro 9.7", iPad mini (6th generation and prior), and iPad Air (5th generation and prior).

While the price increase is the same for iPhones and iPad, the increase is even greater for MacBook owners. Apple advises:

The current out-of-warranty battery service fee will apply until the end of February 2023. Effective March 1, 2023, the out-of-warranty battery service fee will be increased by $30 for all MacBook Air models and by $50 for all MacBook and MacBook Pro models.

Move fast, save money!

Image credit: Nicolas_Raido / depositphotos

