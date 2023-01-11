Microsoft releases security-boosting, bug-fixing KB5022282 and KB5022286 Windows 10 updates, the first of 2023

Less that two weeks into 2023, Microsoft has released the first cumulative updates of the year for Windows 10.

The KB5022282 and KB5022286 updates are available for Windows 10 versions 1809, 21H1, 21H2 and 22H2. Among the bugs addressed are an issue with the Local Session Manager (LSM) as well as fixing a Microsoft Open Database Connectivity (ODBC) problem.

Both of the fixes are being pushed out as automatic updates by virtue of being security updates -- but they can also be manually downloaded from the Microsoft Update Catalog.

For the KB5022282 update, Microsoft shares details of just three changes it introduces:

This update addresses issues that affect the Local Session Manager (LSM). These issues might allow users who do not have admin rights to perform actions that only an admin can.

This update addresses a known issue that affects apps that use Microsoft Open Database Connectivity (ODBC) SQL Server Driver ( sqlsrv32.dll ) to connect to databases. The connection might fail. You might also receive an error in the app, or you might receive an error from the SQL Server.

This update addresses a known issue that might affect startup on some Windows devices. They might receive an error (0xc000021a) and have a blue screen.

The KB5022286 update has a slightly longer changelog:

New! This update provides the Quick Assist application for your client device.

This update provides the Quick Assist application for your client device. This update addresses an issue that might affect authentication. It might fail after you set the higher 16-bits of the msds-SupportedEncryptionTypes attribute. This issue might occur if you do not set the encryption types or you disable the RC4 encryption type on the domain.

attribute. This issue might occur if you do not set the encryption types or you disable the RC4 encryption type on the domain. This update addresses an issue that affects cluster name objects (CNO) or virtual computer objects (VCO). Password reset fails. The error message is, "There was an error resetting the AD password... // 0x80070005”.

This update addresses an issue that affects Microsoft Defender for Endpoint. Automated investigation blocks live response investigations.

This update addresses a known issue that affects apps that use Microsoft Open Database Connectivity (ODBC) SQL Server Driver (sqlsrv32.dll) to connect to databases. The connection might fail. You might also receive an error in the app, or you might receive an error from the SQL Server.

Image credit: tanuha2001 / Shutterstock