Microsoft releases KB5019275 update to fix a load of Windows 10 bugs

Microsoft has released a Windows 10 update to address a series of bugs in the operating system. The preview version of the KB5019275 update is due for a wider release next month, but is available now for those who would like it sooner.

This is a non-security update but with it Microsoft has fixed a series of problems afflicting Windows 10, including issues with searchindexer.exe and conhost.exe, as well as adding support for longer URLs.

Microsoft picks out a couple of highlights for the KB5019275 update. The first is the addition of storage alerts for Microsoft OneDrive subscribers on the Systems page in the Settings app. The second is the fact that a flickering issue with news and interests has been addressed.

The full list of changes in this update is as follows:

New! This update addresses an issue that affects cached Fast Identity Online 2.0 (FIDO2) authentication data. The first attempt to sign in fails. The second attempt to sign in succeeds.

This update addresses an issue that affects searchindexer.exe. It randomly stops you from signing in or signing out.

It randomly stops you from signing in or signing out. This update addresses an issue that affects conhost.exe. It stops responding.

It stops responding. This update addresses an issue that affects the Domain Name System (DNS) suffix search list. When you configure it, the parent domain might be missing.

This update adds support for long URL lengths of up to 8196 characters.

This update addresses an issue that might occur when the Input Method Editor (IME) is active. Applications might stop responding when you use the mouse and keyboard at the same time.

This update addresses an issue that occurs when you open Task View. It causes the desktop to stop responding.

This update addresses an issue that damages memory. The issue occurs when you use certain HD audio controller hardware.

This update addresses an issue that affects MSInfo.exe . It reports the wrong enforcement status of the Windows Defender Application Control (WDAC) user mode policy.

. It reports the wrong enforcement status of the Windows Defender Application Control (WDAC) user mode policy. This update addresses an issue that affects certain systems that have firmware Trusted Platform Modules. (TPM). This issue stops you from using AutoPilot to set up those systems.

This update addresses an issue that affects printing in landscape mode in Microsoft Edge. The print output is incorrect. This issue occurs when you use Microsoft Defender Application Guard.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Resilient File System (ReFS) MSba tag. The issue causes a nonpaged pool leak.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Resilient File System (ReFS). The issue causes high nonpaged pool usage, which depletes system memory.

This update changes how you enable the Windows diagnostic data processor configuration in preparation for EU Data Boundary support. To learn more, see Enable Windows diagnostic data processor configuration.

As this is an optional update, you'll have to manually seek it out either via Windows Update or from the Microsoft Update Catalog.

Image credit: Wachiwit / Shutterstock