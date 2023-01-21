New KB5019274 update for Windows 11 adds new subscription options in Settings and fixes bugs

After taking a month off in December, Microsoft has now released the first preview update of 2023 for Windows 11. The KB5019274 update does not address any security issues, but it does fix various problems and adds new features and options.

The KB5019274 update is available for Windows 11 21H2 and it, among other things, makes it easier to discover and turn on the Windows Spotlight feature. There are important changes in the Settings app, including the arrival of storage alerts for Microsoft OneDrive in the System section and the addition of Xbox subscription information.

Microsoft has used this update to fix an issue with modern apps that was causing them to stop working, as well as addressing various search issues. But it is the new features and options that the company is choosing to highlight.

There are five changes and additions that Microsoft draws attention to:

The full changelog for the update is as follows:

his update addresses an issue that affects searchindexer.exe. It randomly stops you from signing in or signing out.

It randomly stops you from signing in or signing out. This update addresses a resource conflict issue between two or more threads (known as a deadlock). This deadlock affects COM+ applications.

This update addresses an issue that affects conhost.exe. It stops responding.

It stops responding. This update addresses an issue that affects the Domain Name System (DNS) suffix search list. When you configure it, the parent domain might be missing.

This update adds support for long URL lengths of up to 8196 characters.

This update addresses an issue that might affect FindWindow() or FindWindowEx() . They might return the wrong window handle.

or . They might return the wrong window handle. This update addresses an issue that degrades a memory location. The issue occurs when you use certain HD audio controller hardware.

This update addresses an issue that affects certain systems that have firmware Trusted Platform Modules. (TPM). This issue stops you from using AutoPilot to set up those systems.

This update addresses an issue that affects printing in landscape mode in Microsoft Edge. The print output is incorrect. This issue occurs when you use Microsoft Defender Application Guard.

This update addresses an issue that stops explorer.exe from responding. This issue occurs when you use the play and pause buttons on your keyboard on certain devices.

from responding. This issue occurs when you use the play and pause buttons on your keyboard on certain devices. This update addresses an issue that affects Windows Server 2022 domain controllers. They stop responding when they manage Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) requests.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Resilient File System (ReFS) MSba tag. The issue causes a nonpaged pool leak.

This update addresses an issue that affects ReFS. The issue causes high nonpaged pool usage, which depletes system memory.

This update changes how you enable the Windows diagnostic data processor configuration in preparation for EU Data Boundary support. To learn more, see Enable Windows diagnostic data processor configuration.

If you are interested in trying out the KB5019274 update, you can download it from the Microsoft Update Catalog, or by checking Windows Update for optional updates

Image credit: Wirestock / depositphotos