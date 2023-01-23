Riot Games delays release of game updates and patches following security breach

League of Legends publisher Riot Games has announced that it suffered a security breach last week. While it is not clear precisely what was compromised in the social engineering-driven attack, the company says that personal information and player data was not accessed by the hackers.

The impact of the hack is that key updates and patches for numerous titles will be delayed. In addition to League of Legends, games including Teamfight Tactics have also been affected, forcing developers to change the release schedule for hotfixes.

Riot Games has revealed little about the nature of the security breach beyond talking a little about its impact and confirming that the attack took place early last week.

The company made an announcement about the hack on Twitter, saying:

Earlier this week, systems in our development environment were compromised via a social engineering attack. We don’t have all the answers right now, but we wanted to communicate early and let you know there is no indication that player data or personal information was obtained. — Riot Games (@riotgames) January 20, 2023

The company goes on to warn players that updates for their favorite games will be delayed:

Unfortunately, this has temporarily affected our ability to release content. While our teams are working hard on a fix, we expect this to impact our upcoming patch cadence across multiple games. — Riot Games (@riotgames) January 20, 2023

The company adds:

Please be patient with us as we work through this, and we’ll keep you posted as we continue our investigation.

There were also separate tweets from the development teams behind the League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics titles:

Heads up, players. This may impact our delivery date for Patch 13.2. The League team is working to stretch the limits of what we can hotfix in order to deliver the majority of the planned and tested balance changes on time still. https://t.co/DJ8qAKSdQi — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) January 20, 2023

13.2 was focused on further balance updates for Monsters Attack! This issue may impact our ability to release the full scope of balance changes planned, but we’re working to implement the most meaningful of those possible through a hotfix at our scheduled patch time. https://t.co/ur9IuR7aF4 — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) January 20, 2023

The team behind League of Legends insists that the attack will not lead to the cancellation of any planned updates and changes, merely delays.